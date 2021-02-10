HASHWallet Evolves: New Key Features for the Ultimate Hardware Wallet

/EIN News/ -- eSignus has been working for months to enhance the main features of HASHWallet, the most secure hardware wallet on the market.



SANTA CRUZ DE TENERIFE, Spain, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HASHWallet is an innovative hardware wallet designed to safeguard crypto-assets in the shape of a convenient smart card full of premium features. The project started back in 2018, and ran a successful crowdfunding campaign in May 2020. Since then, the eSignus team has been listening to their crypto community needs and working hard to strongly improve most of the device features.

As a result, HASHWallet has been completely rethought and reengineered with a series of new capabilities that boosts the smartcard to a whole new level while keeping the core concepts of security and privacy intact.

3.1-inch display: a bigger screen for consistent validations

The card screen has growth to a 3.1-inch e-ink display. This provides higher resolution and a fast refresh rate, never-before-seen features in any other smartcard. This wide display is not only meant for better visibility or aesthetics but is part of the eSignus commitment to security throughout the WYSIWYS (What You See Is What You Sign) property. This way, the user can be confident that requests come from the right source unaltered and avoid the so called "Man In The Middle" attack.

Some of the specifications of this new display are:

- 3.1-inch diagonal screen, big enough to display entirely long addresses (such as XLM) in a single view.

- Faster refresh rates for a smooth visualization.

- 105 PPI pixel density high resolution.

- Ultra-thin (only 460 µm thick).

A recovery process that adapts to user's needs

To help bring peace of mind, HASHWallet comes paired with a Recovery Card and a free lifetime eSignus account. This way, you can securely store your key and seed in a convenient, absolutely secret, indecipherable way.

HASHWallet system is now compatible with the BIP39 standard that allows the recovery using the 24-word passphrase. Now, advanced users can choose the recovery method that better suits their needs.

Options include:

- Default HASHWallet Recovery System (paired with an eSignus account)

- Store the key and the seed in different Recovery Cards

- Save both keys in the same Recovery Card.

- Industry-standard 24-words passphrase.

Upgraded components for even more security

HASHWallet is conceived with quality and security by design. Both HASHWallet and the ISO/IEC 7810 compliant Recovery Card now operate with the upgraded Infineon SLE78 secure element chip with an EAL6+ certification. Together with the FPC1321 T-Shape Biometric sensor (fingerprint reader) and the ST25 NFC transceiver, these world-class components provide unmatched flawless security and performance.

Last but not least, eSignus managed to fit all these features in a 1-mm thick card, to preserve the credit card user experience.

Community driven development: Goodbye limitations; hello HOLa!

The eSignus UX and software engineers have improved an experience-rich, user-friendly, and robust application. Operations like the device initialization, crypto transactions, wallet administration, and recovery process become much more convenient and hassle-free. This way, the new HASHWallet Manager app goes even further of what users might expect from a crypto management application.

To engage with developers and collaborators around the world and help them build and distribute their own HASHWallet solutions, eSignus will release a Software Development Kit (SDK) that takes full advantage of all the device's potential. With this SDK, we will tighten our community's strong bond and widen the spectrum of HASHWallet use cases while creating new exciting features; not just a software development, but as a strong community philosophy that will benefit the end-user.

To dodge security breaches due to intended abuse or surfacing bugs, in addition to the SDK, eSignus engineers are refining a unique macros interpreter named HASHWallet Operation Language, aka HOLa ("Hello", in Spanish) that communicates securely with the device. Worldwide collaborators will construct sequences of instructions that will be openly verifiable by the community. The defined procedure is signed with the eSignus private key to ensure that it hasn't been altered by anyone, therefore, making this system absolutely transparent and secure at the same time.

But this mechanism was not meant only for custom operations. With this method, HASHWallet can process any transaction (BTC, ETH, LTC, ADA, DOGE, you name it) without the need for definitions previously installed. With the implementation of HOLa, HASHWallet becomes the world's first future-proof non-programmable hardware wallet that can securely operate with virtually any cryptocurrency without the need for a risky firmware update.

The new HASHWallet is not a simple product redesign. These upgrades are the results of responding to the community valuable feedback and reinforcing the privacy-and-security-first culture of this project.

The first batch of smartcards will be marked as "Founder's edition", and is still available to pre-order through Indiegogo at a special discount. Also, users who order his HASHWallet before June 2021 will receive a special gift from eSignus.

For press & media inquiries, please contact:

Federico Soria

marketing@esignus.com

For business and partnership opportunities, you can reach us at

Daniel Hernandez

business@esignus.com

Website: https://www.esignus.com/

SOURCE: eSignus

Photo accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9213b7f3-daa6-451d-ac02-12bff5661161

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9392809e-1709-44cf-bd54-b557e97a0bc1

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3d605be8-aa9f-41e1-b105-4ee572a1a1c0