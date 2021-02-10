Aris Gold Announces Graduation to TSX

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aris Gold Corporation (Aris Gold or the Company) (TSX-V: ARIS; OTCQX: ALLXF) announces it has received final approval for the listing of its shares and warrants on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). The shares and warrants will commence trading on the TSX at the market open on Friday, February 12, 2021, under their existing ticker symbols ARIS and ARIS.WT, respectively, and will cease to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange at that time. Shareholders are not required to take any action in connection with the graduation and listing on TSX. Aris Gold shares will continue to trade on the OTCQX under the symbol ALLXF.



About Aris Gold

Aris Gold is a Canadian mining company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ARIS. The Company is led by an executive team with a demonstrated track record of creating value through building globally relevant gold mining companies. Aris Gold operates the Marmato mine in Colombia, where a modernization and expansion program is underway, and the Juby project, an advanced exploration stage gold project in the Abitibi greenstone belt of Ontario, Canada. Aris Gold plans to pursue acquisition and other growth opportunities to unlock value creation from scale and diversification.

Additional information on Aris Gold can be found at www.arisgold.com and www.sedar.com.

For further information, contact:

Meghan Brown

Vice President, Investor Relations

e info@arisgold.com

t + 778.899.0518

