Registration for March Initial Core Pesticide Training Webinar is Now Open

Initial Core Training Webinar on Pesticide Safety, Regulations & Requirements Scheduled for March 16-17, 2021

Registration for the Montana Department of Agriculture's (MDA) Initial Core Training is now available. This webinar course will take place from 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. on March 16-17th and cover pesticide safety, regulations and requirements for certified applicators. The course fee is $75 and those interested in attending should register thorugh MTPlants before March 1st.

This course will provide initial certification training only. Recertification credits are not available through this course.

Click here to visit the Pesticide Trianing & Recertification webpage.

Please contact Lisa Dorrington, MDA Pesticide Educaiton Specialist, with any quesitons at (406) 444-3732 or LisaDorrington@mt.gov.