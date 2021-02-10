Canterbury Snowmobile Accident

CONTACT: Conservation Officer Cole LeTourneau 603-271-3361 February 10, 2021

Canterbury, NH – On February 9, 2021, at approximately 4:30 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers were notified of a single snowmobile accident involving a female operator, and minor passenger, on private property in Canterbury.

Lauren Sinclair, 32, of Canterbury, New Hampshire, was taking her son on a snowmobile ride in the driveway on her property. Sinclair, who is an experienced rider, told investigators that the minor reached up and grabbed the throttle causing the snowmobile to suddenly accelerate and travel off of an embankment. Both Sinclair and her son were thrown from the snowmobile, and the snowmobile then continued to travel into the woods and struck a tree. Sinclair sustained potentially serious but non-life-threatening injuries, and her son was uninjured.

Upon notification, Fish and Game Conservation Officers, Canterbury Police Department, and Penacook Ambulance responded to the crash. Penacook Ambulance transported Sinclair to Concord Hospital for evaluation and treatment of her injuries.

The crash is still under investigation, but the preliminary investigation showed that the primary contributing factor was the minor grabbing the throttle of the snowmobile. Both parties were wearing helmets and eye protection which prevented more serious injuries.

As winter is finally in full swing, Fish and Game would like to remind everyone that crashes can happen to even the most experienced riders, to always be prepared for the unexpected, especially when carrying passengers, and to always wear safety equipment while operating any snowmobile or OHRV.