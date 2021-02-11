Scientology Volunteer Ministers offer free online course on how to improve a marriage
One survey shows that some marriage relationships have been suffering during 2020 due to unusual stresses placed on them while some have improved.
Communication is the root of marital success from which a strong union can grow and non-communication is the rock on which the ship will bash out her keel”WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The year 2020 was hard on many relationships. The restrictions and challenges of COVID-19 have brought stress to many parts of our lives including work, families and marriages in particular.
A survey conducted in July, 2020, showed 49% of people reporting their marriages were getting stronger or were about the same. But, 31% said their marriages were getting weaker during this time.
Whichever side of that survey one is on, thinking about marriage and doing something proactive to improve it further can be a good use of time.
The Church of Scientology Volunteer Ministers offers a free on-line course called “Marriage” which addresses key aspects including:
• The exact cause of estrangement between partners in a marriage and how to mend the upset
• How to find out if you and your partner are compatible
• The secret of a successful marriage
This course is based on the work of humanitarian and New York Times bestselling author L. Ron Hubbard, who developed these techniques after thousands of hours working with people. Mr. Hubbard found that the area of relationships and marriage was a common problem about which people sought advice.
“Communication is the root of marital success from which a strong union can grow and non-communication is the rock on which the ship will bash out her keel,” said Mr. Hubbard in an essay called “On Marriage.”
Today, the stresses and strains life puts on a marriage can test even the most loving relationship and today’s unique challenges can make marriage even more difficult – or more fulfilling. It is possible to put a marriage back together again, even when it appears to have passed the point of no return. And where a marriage may have just lost some of its luster, using the information and methods on this course can restore the love with which it began. Those doing well can improve their marriages as well.
Rev. Sylvia Stanard of the Church of Scientology National Affairs Office said, “Even people not married but who would like to create a stable marriage can benefit from learning tools and techniques to navigate a shared life. Those in a relationship or a marriage are statistically happier and less lonely. We want to help people during this difficult time to be able to improve their lives through their marriage or relationships.”
Other courses based on the works of L. Ron Hubbard addressing common issues people are encountering -- such as how to handle a dangerous environment, communication, study, and children -- are also available online at the Volunteer Minister’s site. Anyone of any belief, who wishes to do something to improve conditions around them, may avail themselves of these free courses.
Offering the free online courses is just one of many activities Volunteer Ministers have been engaged in during 2020. Other activities include disaster response around the country and the distribution of millions of hygiene protocol education booklets to residences, shops, community centers, government agencies, medical centers, and hospitals. Several million booklets have been distributed personally by the Church’s volunteers nationwide. This important material is also available online at their “How to Stay Well Prevention Resource Center” site.
