Hayspur Residence and Garage

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals will be received by the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, c/o the MK Nature Center, 600 South Walnut St, Boise, Idaho 83712, until 2:00 p.m., prevailing local time (MST), on March 10, 2021 for DFG Project No. 2020-107, Hayspur Hatchery Residence & Garage. Bids may also be mailed by U.S. Postal Service (USPS) to P.O. Box 25, Boise, Idaho 83707 but must arrive to the PO Box before 7:00 a.m. on the above date. Do not use 600 South Walnut St when using USPS.

The project consists of concrete foundation for owner-purchased modular home, complex septic system, install water and sewer lines for residence, electrical connections, concrete flatwork, deck, stoops and construction of detached garage. The project is located at the Hayspur Fish Hatchery near Bellevue, Idaho in Blaine County.

A pre-bid tour of the project (highly recommended) will be held on March 3, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. Contact the Bureau of Engineering, (208) 334-3730 by March 2, 2021 to make arrangements to attend this tour.

Proposals will be opened and publicly read at the above hour and date.

Specifications, proposal forms and other information are on file for examination at the following locations:

Idaho Fish and Game

Engineering Bureau

208-334-3730

Abadan Reprographics

509-747-2964

planroom@abadanplancenter.com

Associated General Contractors

208-344-2531

planroom@idahoagc.org

Construct Connect

877-422-8665

content@constructconnect.com

Dodge Data & Analytics

413-424-3291

dodge.docs@construction.com

Spokane Regional Plan Center

509-328-9600

projectinfo@plancenter.net

A bid bond in the amount of 5% of the bid is required.

Documents may be obtained for bidding purposes from the Department of Fish and Game, Bureau of Engineering, Boise, Idaho, Phone (208) 334‑3730.

A valid Public Works Contractors License for the State of Idaho is required of the successful bidder at the time of the bid opening. Electrical, Plumbing, and HVAC work to be accomplished by a Public Works Licensed Contractor. Include names and Public Works License number on Sub-Contractor List as part of bid.

JON WHIPPLE

BUREAU OF ENGINEERING

IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF FISH AND GAME

END OF ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS