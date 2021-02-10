Citizen Science Group seeks feedback from fishermen on customizable mobile app

The Atlantic Coastal Cooperative Statistics Program’s Citizen’s Science Group is asking fishermen and others to answer a questionnaire that will help in the development of a customizable mobile application that will allow fishermen to share information about the fish they catch.

The questionnaire can be found at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/citizen_science_app and asks fishermen about what features they would like to see in the app. It will take about 15 minutes to answer the questions. Questionnaire responses should be submitted by 5 p.m. Monday, February 15.

The questionnaire is a precursor to upcoming workshops. For more information about the app and the upcoming meetings, see https://safmc.net/cit-sci/customizable-citizen-science-app/ or contact the Citizen Science Program Manager Julia Byrd at Julia.Byrd@safmc.net or 843-302-8439.

The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries is participating in this program and developing an app that will collect flounder catch and release data to the species level. Knowing if fishermen can identify individual flounder species will aid in decisions regarding flounder fisheries management.