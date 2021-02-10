Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Cerner Reports Fourth Quarter And Full-Year 2020 Results

/EIN News/ -- Strong Finish to Year with All Key Metrics Within Company Guidance Ranges

Results Reflect Solid Execution During Pandemic

Continued Margin Expansion; Strong Cash Flow; Solid Growth Outlook

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerner Corporation (Nasdaq: CERN) today announced results for the 2020 fourth quarter and full year that ended December 31, 2020.   The results can be viewed here as well as on the company’s website at https://investors.cerner.com/financial-releases.

Cerner will host an earnings conference call to provide additional detail on the Company’s results and outlook at 3:30 p.m. CT on February 10, 2021. On the call, Cerner will discuss its fourth quarter and full-year 2020 results and answer questions from the investment community. The call may also include discussion of Cerner developments, and forward-looking and other material information about business and financial matters. The dial-in number for the conference call is (678) 509-7542; the passcode is Cerner. Cerner recommends joining the call 15 minutes early for registration.

An audio webcast will be available live and archived on Cerner’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.cerner.com/events-and-presentations.

What: Cerner Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call Webcast
When: Wednesday, February 10, 2021
Time: 3:30 p.m. Central Time
Financial Results:   https://investors.cerner.com/financial-releases
Webcast:   https://investors.cerner.com/events-and-presentations

Investor Contact: Allan Kells, (816) 201-2445, akells@cerner.com
Media Contact: Stephanie Greenwood, (816) 201-2137, Stephanie.Greenwood@cerner.com

A PDF accompanying this announcement is available at http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/b57cad9d-c438-4a72-b223-7e6d014b5320

 


