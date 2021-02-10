BlueLinx to Host Fourth Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call and Webcast

/EIN News/ -- MARIETTA, Ga., Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BXC), a leading distributor of building and industrial products in the United States, will issue fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. A conference call to discuss the Company’s fourth quarter and full year results will be hosted by Mitch Lewis, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Kelly Janzen, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, on Thursday, March 4, 2021, at 10:00 AM ET. A webcast of the conference call and accompanying presentation materials will be available in the Investor Relations section of the BlueLinx website at http://bluelinxco.com/webcast-presentations, and a replay of the webcast will be available at the same site shortly after the webcast is complete.



To participate in the live teleconference:

Domestic Live: 877.873.5864 Passcode: 7526639

To listen to a replay of the teleconference, which will be available through March 11, 2021:

Domestic Replay: 404.537.3406 Passcode: 7526639

ABOUT BLUELINX HOLDINGS, INC.

BlueLinx (NYSE: BXC) is a leading wholesale distributor of building and industrial products in the United States with over 50,000 branded and private-label SKUs, and a broad distribution footprint servicing 40 states. BlueLinx has a differentiated distribution platform, value-driven business model and extensive product offerings across the building products industry. Headquartered in Marietta, Georgia, BlueLinx has approximately 2,000 associates and distributes its comprehensive range of structural and specialty products to approximately 15,000 national, regional, and local dealers, as well as specialty distributors, national home centers, industrial, and manufactured housing customers. BlueLinx encourages investors to visit its website, www.BlueLinxCo.com, which is updated regularly with financial and other important information about BlueLinx.

CONTACT

Mary Moll

Investor Relations

(866) 671-5138

investor@bluelinxco.com