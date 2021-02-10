Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. Reports Record 2020 Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- ARCHBOLD, Ohio, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: FMAO) today reported financial results for the 2020 fourth quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2020.

2020 Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights Include (on a year-over-year basis unless noted):

  • Net income increased 43.5% to a quarterly record of $6.8 million
  • Earnings increased 39.5% to a quarterly record of $0.60 per basic and diluted share
  • Net interest income after provision for loan losses increased 12.1% to $14.1 million, which included a $1.3 million increase in the provision for loan losses as a result of the COVID-19 crisis
  • Noninterest income increased 88.5% to $5.6 million, primarily due to strong residential mortgage demand
  • A gain on the settlement of a bank-owned life insurance contract (“BOLI”) and interest and fees associated with the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) benefited 2020 fourth quarter after-tax income by $0.4 million and $1.0 million, respectively
  • Efficiency ratio, adjusted for BOLI and PPP benefits, was 56.49%, compared to 63.67%
  • Return on average assets adjusted for BOLI and PPP benefits, was 1.14%, compared to 1.18%
  • Loans 30 days past due to total loans, excluding COVID related loans, was only 0.29%
  • Net charge-offs to average loans were 0.02%, compared to 0.03%

2020 Full-Year Financial Highlights Include (on a year-over-year basis unless noted):

  • Total loans increased 6.9% to $1.303 billion, and included $36.2 million of PPP loans
  • Total assets increased 18.8% to a record $1.910 billion
  • Total assets managed increased to a record $2.6 billion
  • Deposits increased 23.9% to a record $1.596 billion
  • Net interest income after provision for loan losses increased 0.7% to $52.8 million, which included a $5.8 million increase in the provision for loan losses as a result of the COVID-19 crisis
  • Net income increased 9.2% to an annual record of $20.1 million
  • Earnings increased 8.4% to an annual record of $1.80 per basic and diluted share
  • Book value per share increased 7.6% to $22.25 per share
  • Tangible book value per share increased 7.4% to $17.19 per share
  • 2020 cash dividend increased 8.2% to $0.66 per share

2020 Operating Highlights Include:

  • Created operation hubs to protect the health and safety of the Company’s employees, customers, and communities throughout the COVID-19 pandemic
  • Approved $87.8 million in PPP loans, helping nearly 950 small businesses protect over 12,400 jobs
  • Donated over $167,000 to local organizations during 2020, a nearly 20% increase from 2019
  • Opened new loan production offices in Muncie, IN, Oxford, OH and West Bloomfield, MI
  • Completed construction on a new full-service office in FT. Wayne, IN, which is expected to open in Q1 2021
  • Announced the acquisition of Ossian Financial Services, Inc., which operates two full-service bank offices in Northeast Indiana and had approximately $122.0 million in assets at September 30, 2020
  • Purchased the assets and clients of Adams County Financial Resources, a registered investment advisory firm located in Geneva, IN, with approximately $83.0 million of assets under management at November 30, 2020
  • Announced an office realignment program that will consolidate three offices in Ohio and one office in Indiana
  • Added talent to both the Company’s senior leadership team and Board of Directors
  • Continued to invest in expanding the Company’s digital resources and infrastructure

“Across the board 2020 was a record year for F&M, despite the challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. Our record results speak to the dedication of our 354 associates throughout our Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan markets and our daily commitment to provide our communities with superior and individual financial services,” stated Lars B. Eller, President and Chief Executive Officer. “In addition, our record performance demonstrates the success of our 2019 strategic plan that is focused on growing earnings and creating long-term value for our shareholders.”

“As we look forward to 2021, I am excited to complete the Ossian acquisition, which we believe will be completed during the second quarter. In addition, we plan to finish integrating Adams County Financial Resources during the first quarter, as well as implementing our office realignment strategy, investing in new offices in compelling markets, and expanding our digital offerings throughout 2021. We expect to incur an estimated $2.5 million of one-time expenses associated with these initiatives in 2021. Once fully integrated, we believe the combination of reduced operating expenses and the contribution of additional sources of revenue will provide an approximately $2.1 million benefit to income in 2022 and beyond as we further increase our scale, diversify our revenues, improve our cost structure, and better serve our customers. Over the past two years, we have gained valuable experience integrating prior acquisitions, while we have focused on expanding our leadership team and investing in our infrastructure to support our rapid growth. I look forward to updating our shareholders on the progress we are making throughout 2021,” continued Mr. Eller.   

Income Statement
Net income for the 2020 fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020, was $6.8 million, compared to $4.7 million for the same period last year. Net income per basic and diluted share for the 2020 fourth quarter was $0.60, compared to $0.43 for the same period last year. Net income for the 2020 twelve-month period ended December 31, 2020, was $20.1 million, compared to $18.4 million for the same period last year. Net income per basic and diluted share for the 2020 twelve months was $1.80, compared to $1.66 for the same period last year.

Mr. Eller continued, “Our provision for loan losses increased from $1.1 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, to $7.0 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, as we prudently increased our allowance of loan losses primarily associated with the expected economic impacts caused by the COVID-19 crisis. The increase in our provision for loans losses was successfully offset by higher interest income, successful reductions in our cost of funds, interest and fees earned from the Paycheck Protection Program, a gain on the settlement of a BOLI contract, a 42.0% or $5.0 million year-over-year increase in noninterest income, and controlled noninterest expenses. 2020 was our sixth consecutive year of record earnings, while achieving our lowest efficiency ratio in 16 years.”

Deposits
At December 31, 2020, total deposits were $1.596 billion, an increase of 23.9% from December 31, 2019, and an increase of 5.1% from September 30, 2020. The significant organic deposit growth being experienced is a result of continued strength in expanding relationships with new and existing customers, and the benefits of PPP activity. In addition, we continue to see growing customer preferences to more stable and secure saving instruments as deposits have increased since the COVID-19 crisis began.

Loan Portfolio and Asset Quality
Total loans, net at December 31, 2020, increased 6.9% to $1.303 billion, compared to $1.219 billion at December 31, 2019. The year-over-year improvement resulted primarily from the contribution of strong organic loan growth. During 2020, the Company processed $51.6 million of PPP loan forgiveness and principal payments received and at December 31, 2020, there were $36.2 million of PPP loans included in F&M’s loan portfolio.

Mr. Eller continued, “Despite the challenges created by the COVID-19 crisis, we continue to grow our loan portfolio with high quality customers, reflecting the personal financial services and value we provide our local communities and the recent contribution of our newly opened loan production offices in Muncie, IN, Oxford, OH, and West Bloomfield, MI.”

Mr. Eller continued: “Our loan portfolio remains resilient as loans 30 days past due to total loans, excluding COVID related loans, was only 0.29% as of December 31, 2020. In addition, at year-end there were only five loans totaling $3.6 million of interest only and full deferrals out of 190 loans that had modification of terms due to the COVID-19 crisis during the year. These 190 loans had an overall loan outstanding at year-end of $120 million. Given the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 crisis and the continued impacts the pandemic is having on the global economy, we are proactively monitoring our portfolio’s performance and our approach to risk remains prudent. As a result, we have increased our allowance for loan and lease losses by 89.2% over the past 12 months. Our allowance for loan and lease losses to total loans, adjusted for our PPP balances, is now over 1.20% and includes the $1.7 million credit mark associated with the 2019 Bank of Geneva acquisition.”  

F&M continues to closely monitor its loan portfolio with a particular emphasis on higher risk sectors. Nonperforming loans were $9.4 million or 0.72% of total loans at December 31, 2020, compared to $3.4 million, or 0.28% at December 31, 2019. The year-over-year increase in nonperforming loans is primarily due to the impacts of the COVID-19 crisis, as well as the accounting treatment for nonaccrual loans associated with a $5.2 million real-estate secured relationship.

The Bank had 190 loans that received either deferment payments or interest only payments due to the COVID-19 crisis. As of December 31, 2020, there were only five modifications left representing a total of $3.6 million. Of those remaining there were no outstanding full payment deferment loans. Three loans are interest only in the entertainment sector with $1.2 million in total balances with all scheduled for original repayment terms to begin by early April 2021. One office building with a $2.3 million balance with interest only payments will return to payments in May 2021. One restaurant with a $13,000 balance received an interest only modification in December 2020 with payments to resume in March 2021.

F&M’s agriculture portfolio continues to perform well, with a 0.59% past due balance at December 31, 2020. F&M is optimistic trends will remain positive as a result of strong global demand for agricultural products and a favorable commodity price environment expected during 2021. At December 31, 2020, F&M’s $94.4 million agriculture portfolio consisted primarily of row crop and livestock production, with almost no dairy exposure. Agriculture customers are proven farmers with strong balance sheets and 95% of row crop producers utilize crop insurance to mitigate weather and production risks.  At December 31, 2020, approximately 24% of F&M’s agriculture portfolio was within the livestock sector, and approximately 69% of this exposure is to customers that support production but do not have direct livestock ownership. In addition, approximately 40% of F&M’s livestock exposure is for loans with balances under $750,000 and of the borrowers with direct livestock ownership, approximately 55% are not dependent on the income from livestock to manage their debt payments.   Of the $71.5 million of agricultural real estate loans originated in 2020, F&M sold approximately 45% in the secondary market at a premium of $1.2 million, while servicing and maintaining the relationship of these accounts.

Mr. Eller concluded: “As our record financial and operating results demonstrate, we successfully responded to the unprecedented challenges of the COVID-19 crisis, while remaining focused on executing our growth-oriented strategic plan. I am very proud of our performance during 2020 and the hard work of all F&M’s associates. Although F&M’s scale has increased, we remain committed to nurturing lasting and personal relationships within our communities throughout the near-term economic challenges and future periods of prosperity.”

Stockholders’ Equity and Dividends 
Total stockholders’ equity increased 8.2% to $249.2 million at December 31, 2020, from $230.3 million at December 31, 2019. At December 31, 2020, the Company had a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 10.46%, compared to 11.52% at September 30, 2019.

Tangible stockholders’ equity increased to $192.5 million at December 31, 2020, compared to $178.3 million at December 31, 2019. The largest change to intangible stockholders’ equity was an increase in accumulated comprehensive income, which increased from $1.098 million as of December 31, 2019, to $5.697 million as of December 31, 2020. On a per share basis, tangible stockholders’ equity at December 31, 2020, was $17.19 per share, compared to $16.01 per share at December 31, 2019.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, the Company has declared cash dividends of $0.66 per share, which is an 8.2% increase over the 2019 twelve-month declared dividend payment. F&M is committed to returning capital to shareholders and has increased the annual cash dividend for 26 consecutive years. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, the dividend payout ratio was 35.76% compared to 36.59% for the same period last year.

Company Contact: Investor and Media Contact:
Lars B. Eller Andrew M. Berger
President and Chief Executive Officer Managing Director
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. SM Berger & Company, Inc.
(419) 446-2501 (216) 464-6400
leller@fm.bank  andrew@smberger.com 

About Farmers & Merchants State Bank:  
The Farmers & Merchants State Bank is a local independent community bank that has been serving Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana since 1897. The Farmers & Merchants State Bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services through its 30 offices. Our locations are in Fulton, Defiance, Hancock, Henry, Lucas, Williams, and Wood counties in Northwest Ohio. In Northeast Indiana, we have offices located in Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Jay, and Steuben counties.

Safe harbor statement
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (“F&M”) wishes to take advantage of the Safe Harbor provisions included in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements by F&M, including management’s expectations and comments, may not be based on historical facts and are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21B of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Actual results could vary materially depending on risks and uncertainties inherent in general and local banking conditions, competitive factors specific to markets in which F&M and its subsidiaries operate, future interest rate levels, legislative and regulatory decisions, capital market conditions, or the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and its impacts on our credit quality and business operations, as well as its impact on general economic and financial market conditions. F&M assumes no responsibility to update this information. For more details, please refer to F&M’s SEC filing, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Such filings can be viewed at the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov or through F&M’s website www.fm.bank.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release includes disclosure of financial measures not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed by GAAP. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the underlying operational results and trends and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc.’s marketplace performance. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the numbers prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is included within this press release.

FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME & COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(Unaudited) (in thousands of dollars, except per share data)
 
      Three Months Ended     Twelve Months Ended
      December 31, 2020   September 30, 2020   June 30, 2020   March 31, 2020   December 31, 2019     December 31, 2020   December 31, 2019
Interest Income                                
Loans, including fees     $ 17,061     $ 16,181     $ 16,192     $ 15,883     $ 15,608       $ 65,317     $ 62,213  
Debt securities:                                                            
U.S. Treasury and government agencies       695       761       767       1,146       840         3,369       3,341  
Municipalities       295       279       243       262       225         1,079       837  
Dividends       35       36       26       45       60         142       293  
Federal funds sold       5       4       5       6       97         20       416  
Other.       48       32       40       122       319         242       1,206  
Total interest income       18,139       17,293       17,273       17,464       17,149         70,169       68,306  
Interest Expense                                                            
Deposits       1,619       1,864       2,254       2,901       3,336         8,638       12,942  
Federal funds purchased and securities sold                                                            
under agreements to repurchase       170       174       187       244       207         775       734  
Borrowed funds       226       231       257       266       270         980       1,083  
Total interest expense       2,015       2,269       2,698       3,411       3,813         10,393       14,759  
Net Interest Income - Before Provision for Loan Losses       16,124       15,024       14,575       14,053       13,336         59,776       53,547  
Provision for Loan Losses       1,995       1,987       1,569       1,430       728         6,981       1,138  
Net Interest Income After Provision For Loan Losses       14,129       13,037       13,006       12,623       12,608         52,795       52,409  
Noninterest Income                                                            
Customer service fees       2,750       2,299       2,258       1,586       1,732         8,893       6,726  
Other service charges and fees       980       879       704       1,039       1,132         3,602       4,443  
Net gain on sale of loans       1,894       1,537       364       227       119         4,022       677  
Net gain (loss) on sale of available-for-sale securities       -       -       -       270       -         270       (26 )
Total noninterest income       5,624       4,715       3,326       3,122       2,983         16,787       11,820  
Noninterest Expense                                                            
Salaries and wages       5,068       5,102       4,095       4,223       4,029         18,488       16,329  
Employee benefits       1,140       1,566       1,218       1,677       1,410         5,601       5,558  
Net occupancy expense       585       558       564       564       406         2,271       2,317  
Furniture and equipment       760       875       750       758       596         3,143       2,775  
Data processing       428       490       408       442       396         1,768       2,553  
Franchise taxes       241       368       369       368       246         1,346       981  
ATM expense       456       444       376       414       434         1,690       1,715  
Advertising       353       411       265       303       340         1,332       1,569  
Net (gain) loss on sale of other assets owned       20       (7 )     (7 )     1       16         7       81  
FDIC assessment       223       194       144       72       (11 )       633       183  
Mortgage servicing rights amortization       247       296       356       132       158         1,031       487  
Consulting fees       407       205       217       139       264         968       668  
Other general and administrative       1,358       1,553       1,612       1,575       1,455         6,098       6,251  
Total noninterest expense       11,286       12,055       10,367       10,668       9,739         44,376       41,467  
Income Before Income Taxes       8,467       5,697       5,965       5,077       5,852         25,206       22,762  
Income Taxes       1,691       1,287       1,161       972       1,129         5,111       4,360  
Net Income       6,776       4,410       4,804       4,105       4,723         20,095       18,402  
Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Net of Tax):                                                            
Net unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities       (207 )     639       661       4,998       (472 )       6,091       5,179  
Reclassification adjustment for realized (gain) loss on sale of available-for-sale securities       -       -       -       (270 )     -         (270 )     26  
Net unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities       (207 )     639       661       4,728       (472 )       5,821       5,205  
Tax expense (benefit)       (44 )     134       139       993       (99 )       1,222       1,093  
Other comprehensive income (loss)       (163 )     505       522       3,735       (373 )       4,599       4,112  
Comprehensive Income     $ 6,613     $ 4,915     $ 5,326     $ 7,840     $ 4,350       $ 24,694     $ 22,514  
Basic and Diluted Earnings Per Share     $ 0.60     $ 0.40     $ 0.43     $ 0.37     $ 0.43       $ 1.80     $ 1.66  
Dividends Declared     $ 0.17     $ 0.17     $ 0.16     $ 0.16     $ 0.16       $ 0.66     $ 0.61  
                                                             


FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited) (in thousands of dollars, except share data)
 
      December 31, 2020   September 30, 2020   June 30, 2020   March 31, 2020   December 31, 2019  
          (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)      
Assets                       
Cash and due from banks   $ 98,279     $ 46,395     $ 54,336     $ 49,844     $ 50,137    
Federal funds sold     77,427       41,358       31,105       40,993       1,159    
  Total cash and cash equivalents     175,706       87,753       85,441       90,837       51,296    
                         
Interest-bearing time deposits     4,653       4,657       4,636       4,869       4,309    
Securities - available-for-sale     307,812       259,041       236,292       204,121       222,293    
Other securities, at cost     5,939       5,827       5,810       5,810       5,810    
Loans held for sale     7,740       7,621       11,445       2,153       4,248    
Loans, net     1,289,318       1,351,979       1,334,790       1,239,108       1,211,771    
Premises and equipment     27,063       26,776       26,049       26,120       26,351    
Goodwill     47,340       47,340       47,340       47,340       47,340    
Mortgage servicing rights     3,320       3,027       2,740       2,672       2,629    
Other real estate owned     71       206       135       185       214    
Bank owned life insurance     25,208       15,501       15,399       15,313       15,235    
Other assets     15,374       16,872       14,370       16,597       15,834    
                         
Total Assets   $ 1,909,544     $ 1,826,600     $ 1,784,447     $ 1,655,125     $ 1,607,330    
  Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity                      
Liabilities                      
Deposits                      
  Noninterest-bearing   $ 351,147     $ 330,845     $ 336,027     $ 261,786     $ 265,156    
  Interest-bearing                      
  NOW accounts     542,317       534,792       504,846       463,734       423,655    
  Savings     455,145       392,059       374,871       341,256       322,973    
  Time     247,553       261,177       261,631       281,931       276,563    
  Total deposits     1,596,162       1,518,873       1,477,375       1,348,707       1,288,347    
                                             
Federal Funds Purchased and                                          
securities sold under agreements to repurchase     30,239       29,859       30,949       30,585       48,073    
Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) advances     17,861       17,724       19,087       24,788       24,806    
Dividend payable     1,889       1,882       1,768       1,768       1,768    
Accrued expenses and other liabilities     14,233       14,841       14,971       12,820       14,078    
  Total liabilities     1,660,384       1,583,179       1,544,150       1,418,668       1,377,072    
                                             
Commitments and Contingencies                                          
                                             
Stockholders' Equity                                          
Common stock - No par value 20,000,000 shares authorized; issued                                          
and outstanding 12,230,000 shares 12/31/20 and 12/31/19     81,804       81,577       82,134       81,844       81,535    
Treasury stock - 1,032,456 shares 12/31/20, 1,093,065 shares 12/31/19   (11,932 )     (12,397 )     (12,668 )     (12,636 )     (12,456 )  
Retained earnings     173,591       168,381       165,476       162,416       160,081    
Accumulated other comprehensive income     5,697       5,860       5,355       4,833       1,098    
  Total stockholders' equity     249,160       243,421       240,297       236,457       230,258    
                                             
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity   $ 1,909,544     $ 1,826,600     $ 1,784,447     $ 1,655,125     $ 1,607,330    
                                             


FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECT FINANCIAL DATA
                                           
      For the Three Months Ended   For the Twelve Months Ended
Selected financial data   December 31, 2020   September 30, 2020   June 30, 2020   March 31, 2020   December 31, 2019     December 31, 2020     December 31, 2019
Return on average assets     1.43 %     0.98 %     1.10 %     1.02 %     1.18 %     1.14 %     1.23 %
Return on average equity     11.04 %     7.28 %     8.07 %     7.06 %     8.26 %     8.38 %     8.26 %
Yield on earning assets     4.09 %     4.04 %     4.25 %     4.66 %     4.63 %     4.25 %     4.85 %
Cost of interest bearing liabilities     0.64 %     0.74 %     0.91 %     1.22 %     1.40 %     0.87 %     1.42 %
Net interest spread     3.45 %     3.30 %     3.34 %     3.44 %     3.23 %     3.38 %     3.43 %
Net interest margin     3.63 %     3.51 %     3.59 %     3.75 %     3.60 %     3.62 %     3.80 %
Efficiency     52.20 %     62.11 %     57.91 %     63.09 %     63.67 %     58.17 %     63.42 %
Dividend payout ratio     27.77 %     42.66 %     36.80 %     43.07 %     43.34 %     35.76 %     36.59 %
Tangible book value per share (1)   $ 17.19     $ 16.78     $ 16.33     $ 16.26     $ 16.01              
Tier 1 capital to average assets     10.46 %     10.65 %     10.70 %     11.56 %     11.52 %            
Average Shares Outstanding     11,177,765       11,142,797       11,129,341       11,134,870       11,137,004       11,146,270       11,113,810  
                             
Loans   December 31, 2020   September 30, 2020   June 30, 2020   March 31, 2020   December 31, 2019            
(Dollar amounts in thousands)                                          
Commercial real estate   $ 588,825     $ 595,146     $ 589,382     $ 570,217     $ 551,309              
Agricultural real estate     189,159       192,883       194,606       194,383       199,105              
Consumer real estate     175,588       175,963       174,069       174,731       165,349              
Commercial and industrial     189,246       238,175       223,842       143,261       135,631              
Agricultural     94,358       103,330       107,458       109,584       111,820              
Consumer     52,540       53,320       50,108       49,022       49,237              
Other     15,757       9,030       9,714       8,336       8,314              
Less: Net deferred loan fees and costs     (2,483 )     (3,985 )     (4,456 )     (1,893 )     (1,766 )            
Total loans,net   $ 1,302,990     $ 1,363,862     $ 1,344,723     $ 1,247,641     $ 1,218,999              
                                           
                             
Asset quality data   December 31, 2020   September 30, 2020   June 30, 2020   March 31, 2020   December 31, 2019            
(Dollar amounts in thousands)                                          
Nonaccrual loans   $ 9,404     $ 7,870     $ 8,473     $ 3,344     $ 3,400              
Troubled debt restructuring   $ 6,514     $ 7,028     $ 7,034     $ 1,934     $ 956              
90 day past due and accruing   $ -     $ -     $ -     $ -     $ -              
Nonperforming loans   $ 9,404     $ 7,870     $ 8,473     $ 3,344     $ 3,400              
Other real estate owned   $ 71     $ 206     $ 135     $ 185     $ 214              
Nonperforming assets   $ 9,475     $ 8,076     $ 8,608     $ 3,529     $ 3,614              
                                           
(Dollar amounts in thousands)                                          
Allowance for loan and lease losses   $ 13,672     $ 11,883     $ 10,538     $ 8,533     $ 7,228              
Allowance for loan and lease losses/total loans     1.05 %     0.87 %     0.78 %     0.68 %     0.59 %            
Net charge-offs:                                          
Quarter-to-date   $ 205     $ 37     $ 169     $ 125     $ 295              
Year-to-date   $ 537     $ 331     $ 294     $ 125     $ 685              
Net charge-offs to average loans                                          
Quarter-to-date     0.02 %     0.00 %     0.01 %     0.01 %     0.03 %            
Year-to-date     0.04 %     0.03 %     0.02 %     0.01 %     0.06 %            
Nonperforming loans/total loans     0.72 %     0.58 %     0.63 %     0.27 %     0.28 %            
Allowance for loan and lease losses/nonperforming loans     177.96 %     151.01 %     117.24 %     256.66 %     187.17 %            
                                           
(1) Tangible Equity = Stockholder Equity less goodwill and other intangibles (core deposit intangible, mortgage servicing rights and unrealized gain/loss on securities)            
                                           


FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES  
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND RELATED YIELDS AND RATES  
(in thousands of dollars, except percentages)  
                       
                           
    For the Three Months Ended   For the Three Months Ended  
    December 31, 2020   December 31, 2019  
Interest Earning Assets:   Average Balance   Interest/Dividends   Annualized
Yield/Rate		   Average Balance   Interest/Dividends   Annualized
Yield/Rate		  
Loans   $ 1,336,538   $ 17,061   5.11 %   $ 1,174,748   $ 15,608   5.32 %  
Taxable Investment Securities     250,601     916   1.46 %     165,745     975   2.35 %  
Tax-exempt Investment Securities     23,216     109   2.38 %     31,831     150   2.39 %  
Fed Funds Sold & Other     169,116     53   0.13 %     114,278     416   1.46 %  
Total Interest Earning Assets     1,779,471   $ 18,139   4.09 %     1,486,602   $ 17,149   4.63 %  
                                       
Nonearning Assets     112,177             111,367          
                                       
Total Assets   $ 1,891,648               $ 1,597,969          
                                 
Interest Bearing Liabilities:                                
Savings Deposits   $ 967,355   $ 705   0.29 %     758,594     1,746   0.92 %  
Other Time Deposits     253,023     914   1.44 %     275,406     1,590   2.31 %  
Other Borrowed Money     17,775     226   5.09 %     24,715     270   4.37 %  
Fed Funds Purchased & Securities                          
  Sold under Agreement to Repurch.     30,100     170   2.26 %     30,464     207   2.72 %  
Total Interest Bearing Liabilities   $ 1,268,253   $ 2,015   0.64 %   $ 1,089,179   $ 3,813   1.40 %  
                           
Noninterest bearing Liabilities     377,791             280,027          
                           
Stockholders Equity   $ 245,604           $ 228,763          
                           
Net Interest Income and interest rate spread       $ 16,124   3.45 %       $ 13,336   3.23 %  
                           
Net Interest Margin           3.63 %           3.60 %  
                           
    Yields on Tax exempt securities and the portion of the tax-exempt IDB loans included in loans have been tax adjusted based on a 21% tax rate in the charts        
                           
                           
    For the Twelve Months Ended   For the Twelve Months Ended  
    December 31, 2020   December 31, 2019  
Interest Earning Assets:   Average Balance   Interest/Dividends   Annualized
Yield/Rate		   Average Balance   Interest/Dividends   Annualized
Yield/Rate		  
Loans   $ 1,313,675   $ 65,317   4.98 %   $ 1,129,231   $ 62,213   5.51 %  
Taxable Investment Securities     219,044     4,136   1.89 %     163,777     3,832   2.34 %  
Tax-exempt Investment Securities     24,958     454   2.30 %     33,112     639   2.44 %  
Fed Funds Sold & Other     99,304     262   0.26 %     86,971     1,622   1.86 %  
Total Interest Earning Assets     1,656,981   $ 70,169   4.25 %     1,413,091   $ 68,306   4.85 %  
                           
Nonearning Assets     113,303             86,119          
                           
Total Assets   $ 1,770,284           $ 1,499,210          
                           
Interest Bearing Liabilities:                          
Savings Deposits   $ 879,669   $ 3,942   0.45 %   $ 720,879   $ 7,323   1.02 %  
Other Time Deposits     264,827     4,696   1.77 %     265,046     5,619   2.12 %  
Other Borrowed Money     21,245     980   4.61 %     25,538     1,083   4.24 %  
Fed Funds Purchased & Securities                          
  Sold under Agreement to Repurch.     32,363     775   2.39 %     29,859     734   2.46 %  
Total Interest Bearing Liabilities   $ 1,198,104   $ 10,393   0.87 %   $ 1,041,322   $ 14,759   1.42 %  
                           
Noninterest bearing Liabilities     332,482             235,010          
                           
Stockholders Equity   $ 239,698           $ 222,878          
                           
Net Interest Income and interest rate spread       $ 59,776   3.38 %       $ 53,547   3.43 %  
                           
Net Interest Margin           3.62 %           3.80 %  
                           
    Yields on Tax exempt securities and the portion of the tax-exempt IDB loans included in loans have been tax adjusted based on a 21% tax rate in the charts     
                           


FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC.
NOTES TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
 
 
Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share                            
(in thousands of dollars, expect per share data)   Non-GAAP Three Months Ended   Non-GAAP Twelve Months Ended
    December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   December 31,   December 31,
      2020       2020       2020       2020       2019       2020       2019  
                             
Net income   $ 6,776     $ 4,410     $ 4,804     $ 4,105     $ 4,723     $ 20,095     $ 18,402  
Less: Accelerated net fee income for forgiveness of PPP loans     (1,211 )     -       -       -       -       (1,211 )     -  
Less: Gain on settlement of bank owned life insurance     (430 )     -       -       -       -       (430 )     -  
Tax effect     254       -       -       -       -       254       -  
Adjusted net income     5,389       4,410       4,804       4,105       4,723       18,708       18,402  
Less: distributed earnings allocated to participating securities     (16 )     (15 )     (13 )     (13 )     (14 )     (57 )     (51 )
Less: undistributed earnings allocated to participating securities     (37 )     (19 )     (22 )     (18 )     (24 )     (96 )     (87 )
Net earnings available to common shareholders   $ 5,389     $ 4,376     $ 4,769     $ 4,074     $ 4,685     $ 18,555     $ 18,264  
                             
Weighted average common shares outstanding including participating securities     11,177,765       11,142,797       11,129,341       11,134,870       11,137,004       11,146,270       11,113,810  
Less: average unvested restricted shares     (89,150 )     (83,257 )     (80,062 )     (84,732 )     (88,711 )     (84,879 )     (83,369 )
Weighted average common shares outstanding     11,088,615       11,059,540       11,049,279       11,050,138       11,048,293       11,061,391       11,030,441  
Basic earnings and diluted per share   $ 0.48     $ 0.40     $ 0.43     $ 0.37     $ 0.43     $ 1.68     $ 1.66  
                             
                             
    Three Months               Twelve Months
    December 31,   December 31,               December 31,   December 31,
Reconciliation of Efficiency Ratio     2020       2020                   2020       2020  
    Non-GAAP   Actual               Non-GAAP   Actual
                             
Net interest income (+)     14,785       15,996                   58,565       59,776  
Noninterest Income (+)     5,194       5,624                   16,357       16,787  
Gain on Security Sale (-)     -       -                   270       270  
Operating Expenses (/)     11,286       11,286                   44,376       44,376  
Efficiency Ratio     56.49 %     52.20 %                 59.44 %     58.17 %
                             
                             
                             
    Three Months               Twelve Months
    December 31,   December 31,               December 31,   December 31,
      2020       2020                   2020       2020  
Reconciliation of Return on Average Assets   Non-GAAP   Actual               Non-GAAP   Actual
                             
Net income   $ 6,776     $ 6,776                 $ 20,095     $ 20,095  
Less: Accelerated net fee income for forgiveness of PPP loans     (1,211 )     -                   (1,211 )     -  
Less: Gain on settlement of bank owned life insurance     (430 )     -                   (430 )     -  
Tax effect     254       -                   254       -  
Adjusted net income     5,389       6,776                   18,708       20,095  
                             
Average Assets     1,891,648       1,891,648                   1,770,284       1,770,284  
                             
ROA     1.14 %     1.43 %                 1.06 %     1.14 %

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. Reports Record 2020 Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Financial Results

