The first free masks-vending bus in HCMC, Vietnam - Automatically distributes 100,000 anti-coronavirus face masks
A bus on Saturday caught the eyes of passers-by at the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Culture House thanks to its outstanding yellow color as well as the free face masks it automatically released.
The bus carries the message of 'Mang khau trang – Don Tet an toan', which means 'Wear a mask - Have a safe Tet holiday' on its body.
A bus on Saturday caught the eyes of passers-by at the HCMC thanks to its outstanding yellow color as well as the free face masks it automatically released.
In the morning, when Mrs. Cao Thi Bay was pushing a bread cart past the Youth Culture House in District 1, a shiny bright yellow bus parked on the side of the street caught her attention. The speaker was announcing that this is the point of distribution of free masks. Mrs. Bay and a few other people headed to this special bus to find out more about it.
On the side of the bus, a man instructed her to put her hands in a small round hole, and immediately, the antiseptic solution spurted out, soaking the woman's hands. As soon as she pulled out her hand to wash evenly, two masks also suddenly appeared in the next box. The 69-year-old woman laughed excitedly, saying: "Wow, how could the machine give the mask out so quickly. After washing my hands, I got a mask right away, this machine is great."
February 6 was the first time the masks-vending bus of Mr. Pham Quang Anh (Henry Pham, CEO of DONY Garment Company) officially came into operation. This community project is his effort to help people fight back against the Covid-19 epidemic.
Mr. Quang Anh is the director of Dony Garment Company Vietnam. Last year, when Vietnam had the first Covid -19 cases, he immediately switched from garment production to the production of cloth face masks.
Mr. Quang Anh happily explained the origin story of the eye-catching bus: “There were many speculative manufacturers of masks. Buyers were manipulated by fear so they bought masks of unknown origin no matter what. That was when I started thinking about setting up a bank of masks for reserve. If an epidemic breaks out, we will bring it to the people with the message: Masks are not lacking". This mask delivery bus proved to be superior to mask banks in that it can travel anywhere and function properly instead of only operating in a fixed location.
No sooner said than done, for a month after that, the young director hired designers and engineers to build automatic mask-giving machines and placed them in the bus. But when it was completed, the disease situation was well controlled, the bus that had not been run for a test was put into storage.
"Despite the dedication of the whole team, we feel very fortunate and happy that the epidemic is basically under control," said the young director.
In the middle of last year, the number of Covid-19 cases in the United States hit the peak. Although the intention to donate to the community has not been fulfilled, Mr. Quang Anh decided to donate 100,000 antibacterial fabric masks to the American people. After that, this product of his company is exported to Europe, the Middle East, etc…
A week ago, when the Covid -19 case appeared in the community in Hai Duong, Mr. Quang Anh still hoped the epidemic would not spread widely. After many provinces in Vietnam continuously appeared cases of infection in the community, he decided to bring the old bus with the machinery in the warehouse to repair, in order to give masks to the people.
The masks-vending bus operates very simply and relies on minimizing person-to-person contact as much as possible. After putting your hands in the disinfection box, the sensor automatically sprays hand sanitizer for you, at the same time, the machine also automatically releases two masks. People using this service just need to pick up the masks and leave.
After 3 days of maintaining the machinery and the bus, on the morning of the 25th of the New Year, the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Support Center organized a trip to come back home for thousands of workers. Mr. Quang Anh and employees in the company volunteered to be present from 5 am to help distribute masks with their automatic bus.
"Although masks are not as scarce now as before, we hope to bring quality masks to the people of Vietnam. The appearance of the bus also spread the Vietnam health ministry's 5K message to everyone", the director said that the cloth masks of his company have been sterilized so they can be used immediately without washing, with antibacterial durability up to 60 times of fabric washing.
"Initially, fearing many people would use the bus to take masks as much as possible, we designed another facial recognition device but at the last minute, we removed it. I thought I shouldn't be too strict. If they take more, they will use it for themselves and their family ", Mr. Quang Anh said.
After distributing masks to the workers who were returning home, the bus was still parked at the gate of the youth culture house on Pham Ngoc Thach Street to give masks to the people until 5 pm. There were many festivals and spring tours that attracted many people, including those who did not wear masks.
On February 7, the bus continued to run to Mien Dong Bus Station, Binh Thanh District, Mien Tay Bus Station, Tan Binh District Cultural Center ... to hand over up to 100,000 masks to the people until 30 of the Lunar New Year. "The bus after a day of testing works very well. If there are more companions of other mask manufacturing units, everything will be even more amazing. As long as people need it, we are happy to cooperate with any mask production unit for this bus to operate anywhere.”, Mr. Quang Anh said.
In addition to distributing Dony Masks through the bright yellow bus, Dony Garment Vietnam also conducts a series of other community activities. Dony Garment commits to spending 5% of the revenue to fund community activities. Amidst the pandemic, Dony also donated 100,000 antibacterial masks to the United States. Free Dony Masks are provided to children and people in need...
Henry Pham
Dony Garment
+84 985310123
quanganh@dony.vn
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
DONY MASK: The Covid-19 Mask - Premium Cloth Face Mask Manufacturer (washable/reusable, FDA/CE/DGA)