AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report January 2021

/EIN News/ -- MILWAUKEE, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

  January   YTD - January Beginning
Inventory
  2021 2020 %Chg   2021 2020 %Chg Jan 2021
2WD Farm Tractors                
  < 40 HP 10,011 7,535 32.9   10,011 7,535 32.9 55,331
  40 < 100 HP 4,183 3,604 16.1   4,183 3,604 16.1 23,746
  100+ HP 1,387 1,371 1.2   1,387 1,371 1.2 6,559
  Total 2WD Farm Tractors 15,581 12,510 24.5   15,581 12,510 24.5 85,636
4WD Farm Tractors 226 169 33.7   226 169 33.7 640
Total Farm Tractors 15,807 12,679 24.7   15,807 12,679 24.7 86,276
Self-Prop Combines 350 198 76.8   350 198 76.8 618
                   

The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment.  Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-data/statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports/.

Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at smason@aem.org.


