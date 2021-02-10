AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report January 2021

/EIN News/ -- MILWAUKEE, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

January YTD - January Beginning

Inventory 2021 2020 %Chg 2021 2020 %Chg Jan 2021 2WD Farm Tractors < 40 HP 10,011 7,535 32.9 10,011 7,535 32.9 55,331 40 < 100 HP 4,183 3,604 16.1 4,183 3,604 16.1 23,746 100+ HP 1,387 1,371 1.2 1,387 1,371 1.2 6,559 Total 2WD Farm Tractors 15,581 12,510 24.5 15,581 12,510 24.5 85,636 4WD Farm Tractors 226 169 33.7 226 169 33.7 640 Total Farm Tractors 15,807 12,679 24.7 15,807 12,679 24.7 86,276 Self-Prop Combines 350 198 76.8 350 198 76.8 618

The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-data/statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports/.

