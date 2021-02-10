TVB statement on Inclusion of BBO Homes in Nielsen Local Broadcast TV Data

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Steve Lanzano, President and CEO, TVB, released the following statement regarding the inclusion of BBO homes in local broadcast TV audience data:



“TVB acknowledges Nielsen’s recent action to place the accreditation process for metered markets on hiatus for six months in order to improve the accuracy of audience measurement for local broadcast television,” said Steve Lanzano, President and CEO, TVB. “Another necessary and positive action to ensure accurate measurement is to delay the inclusion of BBO homes until the current sample is fixed. Much work and new solutions are needed to improve and maintain the health of the current panel.

“TVB and its members continue to implore Nielsen to both engage with the Media Ratings Council (MRC) for a review of the BBO integration plan and to delay the start of BBO integration until the panel’s health is repaired and approved. To earn the confidence of the industry, it is imperative that both the current sample is repaired and BBO inclusion is MRC reviewed, so after this hiatus the industry can move forward with the assurance we are using a fully vetted and accredited currency.”

About TVB

TVB is the not-for-profit trade association representing America’s local broadcast television industry. For more information, visit www.tvb.org.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

DiGennaro Communications

Anna Wilgan

201.421.5847

anna.wilgan@digennaro-usa.com

TVB

Abby Auerbach

212-891-2279

abby@tvb.org





