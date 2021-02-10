Correction: Evolving Gold Settles Debt

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evolving Gold Corp. (CSE: EVG) (FSE: EV71) (OTCB: EVOGF) (the “Company” or “EVG”) wishes to correct its news release of February 9, 2021, such that the $67,380 of debt owing to a single creditor will be settled through the issuance of 1,347,616 common shares at $0.05 per share.



All shares will be subject to a four month hold period from the date of issuance.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

EVOLVING GOLD CORP.

“Charles Jenkins”

Director and Acting CEO

Email: info@evolvinggold.com

Web: www.evolvinggold.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.