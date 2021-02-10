Laudio Strengthens Its Strategic Advisory Committee with the Addition of Three Healthcare Industry Leaders

Committee to focus on solving the most pressing issues for frontline healthcare leaders and their teams.

Boston, MA, February 10, 2021 — Laudio, a continuous performance management and engagement platform for health systems, today announced the expansion of its Strategic Advisory Committee. The expansion of the committee solidifies a broad set of healthcare management and expertise that will help accelerate innovation and the development of new technologies that deliver progressive solutions for health systems.

“Healthcare is at a critical juncture,” said CJ Floros, COO of Laudio. “We’re witnessing an unprecedented event and the impact of COVID on the healthcare workforce is still largely unknown. However, the powerhouse team that we’ve assembled in our Strategic Advisory Committee is ideally suited to help us deliver new solutions that create successful outcomes. We are thrilled and honored to have such distinguished leaders join us.”

The new committee members are:

NINFA M. SAUNDERS, DHA, MBA, MSN, FACHE, Retired, President and CEO of Navicent Health

Dr. Saunders is a respected healthcare executive and industry thought leader. Prior to her time at Navicent she was President, Virtua Health and held an executive position at Emory University Hospital.

Dr. Saunders was also recognized by Modern Healthcare as one of 2020’s Top 25 Minority Leaders in Healthcare and 2019’s Top 25 Women Leaders in the U.S. She was honored by the Georgia Diversity Council as one of Georgia’s “Most Powerful & Influential Women” and Becker’s Hospital Review listed her as “130 Women Hospital and Health System Leaders to Know” for seven consecutive years. She has twice been named one of the “Most Influential Women of the Mid-Market” in the U.S. by CEO Connection.

DARREN WALKER, Chief People Officer, Sanford Health

Walker is the Chief People Officer at Sanford Health. He has over 20 years of experience in the healthcare industry working for highly integrated delivery systems and medical groups. Walker is a forward-thinking leader in human resources and an influential healthcare executive who is passionate about pushing the boundaries of innovation. He has been successful in utilization technology and systems to deliver “Best in Class'' people solutions to the organizations that he leads. In addition to his Human Resource responsibilities, Walker has over 10 years of experience in organizational and leadership development. He is a certified coach, trainer, and facilitator with vast experience with some of the best curriculum available from John Maxwell, Franklin Covey, Vital Smarts, Partners in Leadership, Studer Group, and Development Dimensions International (DDI). Darren earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Utah, and a master’s degree in Organization Management from the University of Phoenix in Salt Lake City, Utah.

DALE E. BEATTY, DNP, RN, NEA-BC, Chief Nursing Officer and Vice President, Stanford Health Care

Dr. Beatty is the Chief Nurse Executive and Vice President at Stanford Health Care which is a premier academic health system and is the flagship hospital for Stanford University. He has 20 years of Chief Nursing Officer experience in high performing organizations and has served on multiple boards. He has extensive experience with ANCC Magnet and the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award.

Dr. Beatty has a BSN from Ohio Wesleyan University, a Master of Science with Distinction from DePaul University in Chicago, Illinois, and a Doctor of Nursing Practice from the University of Illinois, Chicago, Illinois. He is also a board-certified as a Nurse Executive Advanced by the ANCC and is certified CaritasÒ Coach. He is a board member for the Association of California Nurse Leaders (ACNL).

About Laudio

Laudio is critical infrastructure for the healthcare workforce. The platform provides CHROs, CNOs, and frontline managers an integrated management system that fills the gap between information and action. With Laudio, health systems dramatically improve employee engagement, increase retention, and reduce burnout. The Laudio platform operationalizes proven leadership best practices and serves up proactive interventions for managers to engage with team members and address risk factors in real-time. Leading health systems such as Sharp, UNC Health, and Boston Medical Center use Laudio to save millions annually and to reduce turnover. To learn more, visit www.laudio.com.

