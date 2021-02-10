MediWound to Participate in the BTIG Virtual MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference

/EIN News/ -- YAVNE, Israel, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediWound Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDWD), a fully-integrated biopharmaceutical company bringing innovative therapies to address unmet needs in severe burn and wound management, today announced that Sharon Malka, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat during the BTIG Virtual MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference, which is being held February 17-19, 2021.



Event Details

Date: Thursday, February 18 Time: 11:30 am ET

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on Events page of the Investors section of the company's website: www.mediwound.com.

About MediWound Ltd.

MediWound is a fully-integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing novel therapeutics based on its patented proteolytic enzyme technology to address unmet needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound’s first innovative biopharmaceutical product, NexoBrid®, non-surgically and rapidly removes burn eschar without harming viable tissue. The product has received marketing authorization from the European Medicines Agency as well as the Israeli, Argentinian, South Korean, Russian and Peruvian Ministries of Health for eschar removal (debridement) in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns. On June 29, 2020, a biological license application (BLA) was submitted to the U.S. FDA and was assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target date of June 29, 2021. MediWound’s second innovative product, EscharEx is a topical biological drug candidate for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds using the same proteolytic enzyme technology as NexoBrid. In two Phase 2 studies, EscharEx® has demonstrated safety and efficacy in the debridement of various chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds, within a few daily applications. EscharEx active substance (API) is a concentrate of proteolytic enzymes enriched in bromelain. EscharEx is an investigational product, currently under a U.S. phase 2 adaptive design study. For more information, please visit www.mediwound.com.