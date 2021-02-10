VelocityEHS Helps Prepare EHS Professionals for the March 1 EPA Tier II Reporting Deadline

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VelocityEHS, the global leader in cloud-based environment, health, safety (EHS) and sustainability solutions, is reminding safety professionals to file their Tier II Hazardous Chemical Inventory Reports (from the previous calendar year) with their local fire departments, Local Emergency Planning Committees (LEPCs), and State Emergency Response Commissions (SERCs) by the annual March 1 deadline. Any facility with hazardous materials present at or above threshold amounts established by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) may be subject to Tier II reporting obligations. For businesses needing help with Tier II reporting, VelocityEHS’ MSDSonline Chemical Management software solution delivers robust container-level inventory management tools, regulatory cross-referencing features and reporting capabilities that streamline Tier II and other regulatory obligations.

Mandated by Section 312 of the Emergency Planning and Community Right-To-Know Act (EPCRA), Tier II reports capture critical information about the types, quantities and locations of hazardous chemicals at a given facility. The required annual submission of this information helps local and state emergency responders prepare for chemical events that could affect the community and provides an emergency contact for each reporting facility.

“Accurate Tier II reporting starts with a better understanding of your hazardous chemical inventory,” said John Colón, Product Manager, Chemical Management at VelocityEHS. “Our robust regulatory cross-referencing and reporting tools give companies more control over their compliance obligations and sustainability initiatives. By providing users with a faster and more precise accounting of their chemical hazards, we help them improve the safety of their workforce and community.”

VelocityEHS’ award-winning chemical management software eases the reporting process and saves hours of manual labor by enabling users to complete Tier II report forms using hazard categories that correspond with those from the GHS-aligned Hazard Communication Standard (HazCom or HCS). The software’s sophisticated reporting functionality quickly generates correctly formatted Tier II forms in an electronic format that can be uploaded directly into Tier2 Submit, the EPA’s electronic Tier II submission software, or to other online state reporting systems such as E-Plan.

“Our chemical management software is the industry’s gold-standard for those looking to simplify complex chemical inventory management tasks and gain the control necessary to account for all chemical hazards throughout the organization,” said John Damgaard, CEO of VelocityEHS. “As regulatory compliance continues to evolve and become more complex, we remain focused on helping companies understand their responsibilities by delivering tools that make meeting those requirements faster and easier than ever before.”

Those unfamiliar of their reporting obligations are encouraged to attend VelocityEHS’ live webinar, “EPA Tier II Reporting: How To Ensure Compliance,” on February 16, 2020 from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. ET. Offered to the public at no additional cost, the comprehensive webinar examines the history and purpose of Tier II reporting, ways to accurately determine applicability, common reporting mistakes, and strategies to use to stay in compliance. Those unable to attend the live webinar broadcast can also watch an on-demand version.

Covered companies are required to submit their Tier II reports for the 2020 calendar year by March 1, 2021. For information about Tier II reporting requirements in your state, including the state reporting system used, consult the EPA resource page.

