Phase V Fulfillment Announces a New Warehouse

/EIN News/ -- FORT MYERS, Fla., Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phase V Fulfillment, www.phasev.com, a trusted and experienced source in the fulfillment market since 1980, will be opening a new, 70,000+ square foot warehouse this month. The new warehouse is strategically located in the Premier Airport Park in Fort Myers, Florida at 16240 Airport Park Drive, Suite 100, Building No. 2B, just minutes from Southwest Florida International Airport. This prime location allows for easy access to all shipping methods whether by air, ground, or sea. George Otte, Owner and President of Phase V, said, “It's been a team effort to make this possible. I’m very excited to watch as Phase V continues to grow; with everyone’s support and hard work our company is now expanding with the inauguration of our new warehouse."



This 70,000+ square foot warehouse will have multiple temperature zones including air-conditioning and climate control. The expansion to a larger warehouse is a result of incredible growth in their business. Taking on additional customers in recent months has made the larger facility a necessity. With more space and more docks to work from, there will be a more efficient movement of goods in and out of the warehouse as well as improved account management and enhanced customer service offerings.

As a respected third-party logistics and fulfillment company that works with a wide array of businesses, Phase V is well-versed in all aspects of fulfillment. Along with the new warehouse, Phase V is developing their own WMS software to ensure accuracy and efficiency in each of their customers' orders. This new software program will enhance every Phase V customer’s experience whether they are a small e-commerce business or a larger international brand.

Moving into the new larger warehouse has been a long time coming. George Otte said, “We are very excited to announce the opening of our new warehouse, and pleased to say that it is going to bring a lot of benefits to the local workforce. We look forward to contributing to the community by providing more job opportunities and bringing growth and innovation to the area.”

About Phase V Fulfillment:

For forty years, Phase V has been seamlessly integrating the entire fulfillment process for its customers. Early on, the company developed a national database and focused on direct mail advertising and database management services. In 1986, the company began to integrate the inbound contact center and product fulfillment services. Today, under the ownership of George Otte, Phase V is using the latest technologies to execute large multilingual, national, or international projects for a variety of customers working with them every step of the way to not lose the personal touch.

Visit Phase V Fulfillment online at www.phasev.com and feel free to contact Phase V Fulfillment by calling 1-800-660-3479 or via email at info@phasev.com.

