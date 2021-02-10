Wunderite Powers Digital-First Model for Independent Insurance Agencies

Boston-based Insurtech Wunderite digitizes sales process for upstart independent insurance agency Dremca and insurance carrier partner Acadia

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wunderite, provider of an intuitive, customer-facing platform for independent insurance agencies, is pleased to announce a partnership with digital-first insurance agency Dremca which highlights how agencies can collaborate with insurance carriers to automate processes and deliver a more modern purchase experience for customers.



Dremca’s first product, an inland marine policy, is designed for individuals and businesses purchasing small equipment, including tractors, utility vehicles, and skid steers, and is underwritten by Acadia Insurance (Acadia), a Berkley company. Dremca’s inland marine policy is available today in Massachusetts and will soon be available in Connecticut, Maine, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island, and Vermont.

“Wunderite’s technology facilitates a new model for independent agents and their carrier partners who are willing to work together,” said Dennis Murphy, founder of Dremca. “This partnership finally allows independent agents like us to deliver instant, transparent, up-front pricing and a nearly instantaneous purchase experience to our customers. This is what customers expect in our on-demand world. To make it easy for customers, we have to align quality, speed, and accuracy. Working with Wunderite and Acadia makes it possible.”

For Dremca, Wunderite provides a modern, full-stack web-application that digitizes agency workflows and automates quoting, binding, and proof-of-insurance issuance. For Acadia, Wunderite provides a 100 percent digital new business workflow that, in partnership with Dremca’s independent agent distribution footprint, strengthens existing sales channels.

“Independent agents need easier ways to offer quality products,” said Matthew McManus, AVP Specialty Marine for Acadia. “With Dremca, the Wunderite team made it easy. We have high hopes for this innovative opportunity.”

Founded by insurance industry and small business veterans Peter MacDonald and Joe Schnare, Wunderite makes insurance transparent and approachable by simplifying and automating the sales and underwriting process.

“As a former independent agent, I know there is tremendous growth potential for agents to do business entirely online,” said Peter MacDonald, CEO and co-founder of Wunderite. “Working with the Dremca and Acadia teams, we relentlessly focused on improving the customer experience while digitizing back office processes.”

About Wunderite

Wunderite is a Boston-based insurance technology company that provides an intuitive customer-facing platform for independent insurance agencies. The Wunderite platform makes insurance transparent, approachable, and (dare we say) fun by simplifying and automating the sales and underwriting process. Founded by insurance industry and small business veterans Peter MacDonald and Joe Schnare, Wunderite is a part of top innovation groups, including BCP Technology Accelerator, BrokerTech Ventures, DCU Fintech, and Techstars, and has been featured in leading industry publications, such as Carrier Management, Insurance Journal, and Agency Checklists. For more information, please visit www.wunderite.com.

About Dremca

Dremca is a digital first independent insurance agency founded by Dennis F. Murphy, III. Dennis’s other businesses consist of the D. Francis Murphy Insurance Agency, Inc. and DCU Financial Insurance Services, LLC. D. Francis Murphy Insurance Agency, Inc. was founded by D Francis “Frank” Murphy in 1937 and today is one of the largest family-owned insurance agencies in the Northeast. DCU Financial Insurance Services, LLC is a retail property casualty insurance agency founded in 2004 as a partnership with Digital Federal Credit Union, one of the top 20 largest credit unions in the United States. For more information, please visit www.dremca.com.

About Acadia Insurance

Acadia Insurance is a regional company offering commercial and specialty property casualty insurance coverages through independent insurance agents with local offices in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York and Vermont. Acadia Insurance is a member company of W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company that is among the largest commercial lines writers in the United States and operates worldwide in two segments of the property casualty insurance business: Insurance and Reinsurance. For more information, please visit www.acadiainsurance.com.