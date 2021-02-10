Security Innovation releases specialized secure coding courses

/EIN News/ -- On-demand training will help developers prevent critical vulnerabilities



WILMINGTON, Mass., Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Security Innovation, an authority in software security assessments and training, has expanded its CMD+CTRL blended training platform to include 7 new courses that empower development teams to mitigate language-specific threats. This brings the total count of the industry’s largest software security library to over 200 interactive courses.

“The IT threatscape is ever-changing and hackers are continually finding new ways to exploit both emerging and legacy technologies,” said Lisa Parcella, VP of Product Management & Marketing. “To keep customers armed with the latest attack & defend knowledge, we are committed to updating and releasing new courses every quarter,” she continued.

While CMD+CTRL training focuses on all those that build, operate, and defend software, this quarter’s release is aimed at helping developers defend against new exploit techniques and protect data in a variety of languages and platforms. New courses include:

Java Application Server Hardening

Preventing Vulnerabilities in iOS Code in Swift

Preventing Vulnerabilities in Android Code in Java

Protecting C# from XML Injection

Protecting Java from Information Disclosure

Preventing Race Conditions in Java Code

Preventing Integer Overflows in Java Code



Additional program improvements include enhanced coding interactions that make it easier to distill complex topics and commit knowledge to memory, and tighter alignment to the NICE Cybersecurity Workforce framework.

To provide more timely and relative guidance to developers, the company updated the following modules:

COD 255 Creating Secure Code - Web API Foundations

COD 302 Secure C Memory Management

COD 303 Common C Vulnerabilities and Attacks

COD 317 Protecting Data on iOS in Swift

COD 318 Protecting Data on Android Java

COD 322 Protecting C# from SQLi

COD 323 Using encryption with C#

COD 380 Preventing SQLi in Java

COD 381 Preventing Path Traversal Attacks in Java



Looking ahead

Security Innovation continually evaluates ways to improve breadth and depth of content, align courses to industry standards, and uncover more effective ways to reach learners. 2021 will feature in-context IDE coding challenges, hands-on vulnerability assessment learning labs, scenario-based interactions, digital badging, a robust cybersecurity workforce planning tool utilizing the NICE framework, and continued expansion into exploitation and defense techniques with a focus on the MITRE ATT&CK Framework.

About CMD+CTRL Training

CMD+CTRL combines computer based training (CBT) with hands-on cyber range to build skills that stick. Recognized 6x on the Gartner Magic Quadrant for security training, CMD+CTRL addresses the risk of today’s software stacks – flawed design, defenseless code, expanded attack surface, and misconfigured deployments. Role-based learning paths are tiered based on desired competency, ensuring staff is appropriately skilled. For more information, please visit https://www.securityinnovation.com/training/

ABOUT SECURITY INNOVATION

Security Innovation is a pioneer in software security and trusted advisor to its clients. Since 2002, organizations have relied on our assessment and training solutions to make the use of software systems safer in the most challenging environments – whether in Web & Mobile applications, IoT devices, Embedded systems, or the Cloud. Security Innovation is privately held and headquartered in Wilmington, MA USA. For more information, visit www.securityinnovation.com or connect with us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

Media Contacts:

Maureen Robinson

mrobinson@securityinnovation.com