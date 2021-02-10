INVESTOR ALERT: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Continues to Investigate Stifel Financial Corp.’s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties – SF

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, continues investigating certain directors and officers of Stifel Financial Corp. (“Stifel”) (NYSE: SF) for breaching their fiduciary duties to Stifel and its shareholders. If you are a Stifel shareholder, you may contact attorney Joe Pettigrew for additional information toll-free at 844-818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.



Scott+Scott is investigating whether Stifel’s board of directors or senior management failed to manage Stifel in an acceptable manner, in breach of their fiduciary duties to Stifel, and whether Stifel has suffered damages as a result.

On January 5, 2021, an employee filed a lawsuit against a subsidiary of Stifel, alleging sexual assault and harassment by one of Stifel’s leading senior investment managers. seeking injunctive, declaratory, and monetary relief.

What You Can Do

If you are a Stifel shareholder, you may have legal claims against Stifel’s directors and officers. If you wish to discuss this investigation, or have questions about this notice or your legal rights, please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew toll-free at 844-818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

About Scott+Scott

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and consumer rights actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Connecticut, California, Virginia, and Ohio.

CONTACT:

Joe Pettigrew

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP

230 Park Avenue, 17th Floor, New York, NY 10169

844-818-6982

jpettigrew@scott-scott.com