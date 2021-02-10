Silverline Named a 'Major Contender' in the Salesforce Healthcare Services by Everest Group

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silverline, a digital transformation consultancy and Salesforce partner headquartered in New York City, announced today that it has been named a Major Contender in Everest Group Salesforce Healthcare Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2021.

The PEAK Matrix provides an objective, data-driven assessment of service and technology providers based on their overall capability and market impact across different global services markets. For the 2021 assessment, Silverline’s position was evaluated across an assessment of 18 service providers. The assessment is based on Everest Group’s annual Request For Information (RFI) process for the calendar year 2020, interactions with leading Salesforce service providers, client reference checks, and an ongoing analysis of the Salesforce services market.

Silverline was positioned as a Major Contender due to its strong Healthcare Industry Leadership, quality of its consulting and technical resources, and strong knowledge for creating digital transformation for its Healthcare clients. Silverline was also positioned high in overall for Market impact.

“Our positioning is a testament to our practice's continued focus on bringing our clients transformative solutions and capabilities that improve Healthcare and its delivery for the communities and people they serve,” said Matt Gretczko, Senior Vice President & GM, Healthcare Practice, Silverline. “Being named a Major Contender in this evaluation by Everest Group demonstrates Silverline’s position in the market to bring agility, depth of Healthcare and industry expertise, market impact, and a focus on customer success to our partnership with all of our clients when needing to solve their most pressing business challenges for now and in the future.”

“Healthcare organizations are increasingly adopting Salesforce products to transform patient experience, build trusted member relationships, and improve clinical outcomes,” said Chunky Satija, Practice Director at Everest Group. “Silverline, with its strong suite of IP and accelerators with a balanced portfolio of solutions, catering to both payers and providers, is well positioned to serve as a partner to enterprises, as they transform their traditional care delivery models. Silverline's recent healthcare related partnerships (such as its partnership with Cerner and SymphonyRM) accompanied by its deep expertise in Health Cloud, enabled it to be positioned as a Major Contender in Everest Group's Salesforce Healthcare Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2021.”

Read the preview of the Everest Group Salesforce Healthcare Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2021 at https://www2.everestgrp.com/reportaction/EGR-2020-45-R-4099/Marketing .

Salesforce, Health Cloud, and others are trademarks of Salesforce.com, Inc.

About Silverline

Silverline creates rewarding experiences for our team, our clients, and the world we live in. We tailor digital transformation solutions to meet your current and future needs. Our team leverages insight acquired through 10+ years in the business and thousands of engagements, along with real-world expertise gained across the Healthcare industry, including: provider, payer, medical devices, and life sciences. From strategy and implementation to managed services, we guide clients through every phase of their journey — enabling continuous value with the Salesforce platform. Silverline also offers CalendarAnything, a popular scheduling application on the AppExchange, as well as industry-proven accelerators. To find out more, please contact us at healthcare@silverlinecrm.com .

