Jobcase Announces Ben Kuntz as New Head of Sales to Scale Growth and Support Workforce Recovery

/EIN News/ -- Cambridge, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jobcase (www.jobcase.com), the social platform dedicated to empowering workers, announced today the appointment of Ben Kuntz as the company's new Head of Employer Sales. Prior to joining Jobcase, Mr. Kuntz served as Chief Revenue Officer for Broadbean Technology and Vice President of Software Sales for CareerBuilder, LL – driving the expansion of each companies’ global footprint.

“We are thrilled to welcome Ben to help Jobcase grow our business and create opportunities for workers and organizations,” said Fred Goff, founder and CEO of Jobcase. “He has a successful history of strong employer and industry partnerships, and inspiring sales teams to rapid growth. Since COVID-19 has impacted millions of America’s workers, Jobcase’s mission is more important now than ever. I’m excited to see how Ben's leadership of our employer sales team will combine with our strong customer success capabilities, new product developments and technology integrations to support our employer partners and – ultimately – help America's workforce get back on its feet.”

During his 17 years in the CareerBuilder organization, Mr. Kuntz led data-driven sales teams to success across multiple industry sectors and geographies. He has experience in sales related to both software and media – particularly in SaaS technology for human capital management.

"I’m looking forward to helping Jobcase grow," said Ben Kuntz. "Our economy, workers, and businesses have faced unprecedented challenges this year, and Jobcase is here to help them recover. We will build new client relationships, make it even easier for employers to work with us, and scale our product offerings – all helping America’s workers to come back stronger."

About Jobcase

Founded in 2015, Jobcase is dedicated to empowering and advocating for the world’s workers. As a social media platform, Jobcase develops technology to help more than 110 million registered members lead better, more meaningful work-lives – providing access to jobs, tools, resources, and a supportive community. Jobcase technology also powers a network of job sites and many nonprofit-driven activities via its Jobcase network. Emerging as one of the fastest-growing technology companies in Boston, Jobcase is a Workday Ventures Partner and an industry-affiliate of MIT’s Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Lab (CSAIL). Jobcase also collaborates with employers, nonprofits and government agencies to both improve, and diversify access to opportunity and participation in the workforce. For more information, visit www.jobcase.com or contact PR@jobcase.com.

