Genius Group’s Roger James Hamilton Shares Key Insight for Entrepreneurs in Authority Magazine Featured Interview

/EIN News/ -- SINGAPORE, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genius Group, a Singapore-based public limited company, today announced an interview with its founder and CEO, Roger James Hamilton, futurist and NY Times best-selling author, is featured in Authority Magazine.



Authority Magazine, a Medium publication, is devoted to sharing interesting “thought leadership interviews” featuring people who are authorities in business, film, sports and tech, publishing interviews that draw out stories that are both empowering and actionable.

In the information-packed interview, Hamilton discusses what brought him to his career path, challenges he faced when beginning his journey, how he pushed through those challenges, mistakes he made, and life lessons he wished his younger self knew as he embarked on the entrepreneurial path.

Hamilton also discusses what makes Genius Group unique and the dire need to revitalize the education industry. The 2020 World Economic Forum “Schools of the Future” report highlights the urgent need for a more relevant curriculum to prepare students and adults for the future, and the COVID-19 crisis has amplified the necessity to overhaul the system.

Genius Group’s mission is to develop an entrepreneur education system that prepares students for the 21st Century. Providing a more relevant, upgraded, student-centric curriculum that is both high-tech and high-touch, Genius Group is directly addressing the need to revitalize the education system. With only 15% of the world’s one billion full-time workers engaged at work, according to Gallop’s World Poll, the need for change is paramount.

Read the full interview, Roger James Hamilton: 5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started the Genius Group

About Genius Group

Genius Group is a $300+ million group of companies and is the world’s #1 Entrepreneur Education Group. Genius Group was founded by futurist and social entrepreneur Roger James Hamilton. The Singapore-based public limited company also owns GeniusU, Entrepreneurs Institute and Entrepreneur Resorts Limited. Learn more at: https://www.geniusgroup.net/.

About Roger James Hamilton

Roger James Hamilton is a world-renowned futurist and social entrepreneur and is the founder and CEO of the Genius Group of companies. Roger is the New York Times bestselling author of The Millionaire Master Plan, a practical guide to understanding how your mind works to enable you to live your most successful life. He is also the creator of Wealth Dynamics, Talent Dynamics and Impact Dynamics, tools used by over 1.4 million entrepreneurs to follow their flow.

All of Roger’s companies empower the Entrepreneur Movement – collectively growing our ability to create and contribute wealth. Roger studied architecture at Cambridge University before launching his first business, Free Market Media, in Singapore during his 20s. He was the founding chairman of the renowned Green School, Bali, where his three children were educated. Roger currently lives in Europe but, when permitted, travels extensively between the UK, USA, Southeast Asia and Australia.

www.rogerjameshamilton.com

