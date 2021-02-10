Datamatics, System Soft Technologies Announce Strategic Partnership to Strengthen North American Presence

SSTech a preferred partner for Datamatics’ Intelligent Automation (IA) platform, as IT solutions and services provider helps North American small and medium-sized businesses stay competitive

/EIN News/ -- TAMPA, Fla. and LIVONIA, Mich., Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datamatics, a global Digital Solutions, Technology and BPM company, and System Soft Technologies (SSTech), a leader in enterprise IT services, solutions and products, are pleased to announce they have entered a strategic partnership covering the North American region. The distribution agreement gives SSTech access to Datamatics’ Intelligent Automation (IA) suite of products, including TruAI, TruCap+ and TruBot. SSTech will use these products to help small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) deploy automation with speed and scale at a more attainable price point for them.



“We are now strategically positioned, allowing SMBs to use intelligent automation with incredible efficiency and technology power, when they would be otherwise priced out of its benefits,” said Mr. Thomas C. Helfrich, Vice President, Intelligent Automation Practice at System Soft Technologies. “We can help them move faster and more cost-effectively by bringing thousands of examples and projects as experience to remove their barriers. With Datamatics AI-powered platform, we can innovate for our customers, starting on day one.”

Datamatics is aggressively investing in expanding its partner network and has more than 170 strategic partners globally. The partnership with SSTech will allow Datamatics to expand its presence and increase the sales momentum in the North American region. It will also lead to faster implementation and superior product support.

As a U.S. Preferred Partner, SSTech will have complete access to Datamatics' various product modules, platforms, training and technical programs. SSTech will have the advantage of delivering end-to-end automation, leveraging Datamatics IA platforms.

Datamatics Intelligent Automation platform includes:

TruCap+ – Datamatics TruCap+ is an AI-enabled, template free, cloud-based, Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) product that enables enterprises to process huge data volumes with speed and accuracy. To learn more about Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) product, click here.

Mr. Mitul Mehta, SVP and Head, Marketing and Communications at Datamatics, said, "We are excited to partner with SSTech. North America is a growing market for Intelligent Automation. The partner's strong presence, coupled with its IT services and solutions capabilities, will help us make further inroads. We look forward to collaborating closely and accelerating our clients' automation journey.”

“Our partnership with Datamatics gives our customers an innovative, end-to-end automation solution," said Mr. Stephen Moritz, Chief Digital Officer at System Soft Technologies. “Together, we are taking accessibility of intelligent automation to a new level for SMBs. We will help those companies break free from the relentless cycle of stalled proof of concept projects and islands of bots scattered across their organizations, so digital transformation becomes a reality, rather than an aspiration."

About System Soft Technologies

Systems Soft Technologies (SSTech) is a $140 million, privately held, global technology firm founded in 1999, headquartered in Tampa, Florida. The company is focused on helping businesses accelerate innovation through the delivery of exceptional IT products, services and solutions. SSTech’s broad range of capabilities contribute to the success of its clients across a myriad of industries and verticals and include digital transformation, application development, data analytics, Big Data, cybersecurity, AI/ML and cloud services and solutions. SSTech expertly combines the right people, processes and technologies, enabling its clients to maximize business value, operational efficiencies and software developer talent through the digital strategies driving today’s businesses to grow. SSTech also incubates new technologies, including two major data analytics startups, Elysium Analytics and Delphian Trading, respectively, next-generation cybersecurity and fintech innovators. Learn more about System Soft Technologies, Elysium Analytics and Delphian Trading, or connect, follow and like us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook. For industry news, trends and updates, read our blog.

About Datamatics

Datamatics (BSE: 532528 | NSE: DATAMATICS) provides intelligent solutions for data-driven businesses to increase productivity and enhance the customer experience. With a complete digital approach, Datamatics portfolio spans across Information Technology Services, Business Process Management, Engineering Services and Big Data & Analytics all powered by Artificial Intelligence. It has established products in Robotic Process Automation, Intelligent Document Processing, Business Intelligence and Automated Fare Collection. Datamatics services global customers across Banking, Financial Services, Insurance, Healthcare, Manufacturing, International Organizations, and Media & Publishing. The Company has presence across 4 continents with major delivery centers in the USA, India, and Philippines.

To know more about Datamatics, visit www.datamatics.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook.

For media queries, please contact: Andrea Thomas Senior Marketing Manager System Soft Technologies andrea.thomas@sstech.us +1 727 723 0801 x337 Sudeshna Mukherjee Manager, Marketing & Corporate Communications sudeshna.mukherjee@datamatics.com +91-7738574137