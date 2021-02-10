Workforce Management Market is Expected to Reach $9.39 Billion by 2027, Says Allied Market Research

Rise in demand for workforce optimization & mobile applications and increase in adoption of cloud-based workforce management fuel the growth of the global workforce management market. On the basis of deployment model, the on-premise segment garnered the major share in 2019. On the basis of geography, on the other hand, Asia-Pacific would grow at the fastest CAGR by 2027.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global workforce management market was estimated at $4.35 billion in 2019 and is expected to hit $9.39 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 10.2% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and fluctuating market trends.

Rise in demand for workforce optimization & mobile applications and increase in adoption of cloud-based workforce management fuel the growth of the global workforce management market. On the other hand, privacy and security concerns related to workforce data deployed on the cloud restrain the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, integration of advanced technologies in workforce management is anticipated to create multiple opportunities in the industry.

Impact of COVID-19 on Workforce Management Market:

With most of the organizations adopting the trend of work-from-home, workforce management solutions that come with the very potential to remotely track and administer employees have extensively been embraced by several commercial and manufacturing units across the world.

This way, companies are most likely to find themselves in a good position as the technology helps in retaining the best talent and engaging employees in the most effective way.

The global workforce management market is analyzed across component, deployment mode, organization size, industry vertical, and region. Based on component, the solution segment accounted for more than three-fifths of the total market share in 2019, and is expected to rule the roost by 2027. Simultaneously, the services segment would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period,

Based on deployment model, the on-premise segment contributed to half of the total market in 2019, and is expected to retain its dominance by 2027. The cloud segment, on the other hand, would register the fastest CAGR of 13.0% from 2020 to 2027.

Based on geography, North America held the major share in 2019, generating more than two-fifths of the global market. At the same time, Asia-Pacific would showcase the fastest CAGR of 13.1% throughout the forecast period. The other two regions covered in the report include Europe and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global workforce management market report include ADP, LLC, Infor, IBM Corporation, Kronos Incorporated, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, SumTotal Systems, LLC, Verint Systems Inc., Workday, Inc., and WorkForce Software, LLC. These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.

