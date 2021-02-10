Reading Plus Announces Webinar on Using Stimulus Funding to Reverse Student Learning Loss

Policy Expert to Outline Details of the Coronavirus Recovery and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act and Discuss Its Impact on Districts and Schools

/EIN News/ -- WINOOSKI, Vt., Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reading Plus, an evidence-based online program that uses personalized instruction to improve students’ reading proficiency, today announced its upcoming webinar for education professionals, “Using Stimulus Funds to Reverse Learning Loss” . Led by policy expert Susan Gentz, the session will take place on Wednesday, February 10 at 3:30 p.m. ET. Jenny Eisenman, chief education officer at Reading Plus, will moderate the presentation.



The Coronavirus Recovery and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act (CRRSA) allocates over $82 billion to education, with an emphasis on addressing learning loss associated with interrupted instructional time during the COVID-19 pandemic. During the webinar, Gentz will provide a comprehensive overview of the stimulus package and answer common questions, including:

What are allowable uses for stimulus funding?

How will educators receive the funds?

What other kinds of educational funding sources are available?



“Many educators are wondering how stimulus funding will impact their schools and what ways the money can be utilized,” said Eisenman. “Reading Plus is thrilled to have Susan decode the stimulus package with her vast expertise and explore how to invest in programs that meet the needs of their students.”

Gentz is a former staffer in the United States Senate and legislative aide in the Iowa House of Representatives. She also served as the deputy executive director at the Center for Digital Education and worked for a government relations firm in Arlington, Virginia. For three years at the Aurora Institute, Gentz collaborated with lawmakers on federal and state education policy and published reports to help move the field forward with innovative learning models, best practices, and rule recommendations.

To learn more or sign up for the “Using Stimulus Funds to Reverse Learning Loss” webinar, visit the registration page .

ABOUT READING PLUS

Reading Plus is an evidence-based, online program that provides personalized intervention and instruction for students, improving reading proficiency between 2.0 to 2.5 grade levels in a single school year. Reading Plus develops comprehension, fluency, vocabulary, motivation and stamina, while also going beyond the offerings of other literacy programs by addressing silent reading fluency. It supports students with diverse needs, including English learners, students who qualify for special education services, RTI/MTSS tiers 1-3, and advanced readers. Reading Plus provides educators with an easy-to-use management and reporting system, extensive resources to guide differentiated instruction, professional development, and highly-rated customer support. The Reading Plus program is used in more than 5,000 schools nationally, helping over 1 million students become efficient, confident, lifelong readers. For more information visit www.readingplus.com .

