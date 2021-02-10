Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 969 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 206,659 in the last 365 days.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Results

/EIN News/ -- Earnings improving and balance sheet remains strong

Westwood reinstates dividend

DALLAS, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE: WHG) today reported fourth quarter earnings. Significant items include:

  • Income Opportunity, AllCap Value, Total Return, High Income and Alternative Income strategies beat their primary benchmarks for the quarter.
  • Westwood held $82.6 million in cash and short-term investments at December 31, 2020, up $5.0 million from September 30, 2020 following repatriation of cash held in Canada.
  • Stockholders' equity at December 31, 2020 was $130.7 million and we had no debt.
  • Revenues of $17.1 million compared with $15.5 million in the third quarter and $18.6 million a year ago.
  • Net income of $2.8 million compared with a net loss of $10.3 million in the third quarter and net income of $2.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.
  • Non-GAAP economic earnings of $4.6 million, compared with a non-GAAP economic loss of $1.7 million in the third quarter and non-GAAP economic earnings of $5.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Brian Casey, Westwood’s President and CEO, commented, “we are pleased, along with many others, in bidding farewell to 2020, a year that tested us all in such unexpected ways. We are proud of the way our Westwood team stepped up, delivering strong performance across many products, serving our customers well in creative, socially-distant ways, and leading Westwood to win another “Best Places to Work” award.  We had to make a number of hard decisions last year, suspending our dividend, closing our Canadian operations, and discontinuing other non-strategic activities and many of them negatively impacted earnings. These decisions were painful but they have enabled us to clear the decks for a brighter future in 2021 and beyond. We are seeing increasingly positive interest in our institutional and retail products and consultant approval ratings are growing. Our focus on investing in technology is paying off in two ways: with improvements in the way we manage our business and communicate with customers, and also the financial returns from our investment in InvestCloud. Our solid financial position continues to be a source of strength, allowing us to approach business growth opportunities with confidence. Finally, we thank our investors for the continued faith placed in us and accordingly, we are pleased to reinstate a cash dividend of $0.10 per common share, payable on April 1, 2021 to stockholders of record on March 2, 2021."

Revenues of $17.1 million decreased $1.5 million from last year's fourth quarter principally as a result of lower average assets under management ("AUM"). Revenues were higher than the third quarter of 2020 principally as a result of higher advisory performance-based fees, trust fees and other revenues.

AUM of $13.0 billion at December 31, 2020 rose from $12.0 billion at September 30, 2020. The increase reflected market appreciation, partially offset by net outflows mainly in SMidCap.

Fourth quarter net income of $2.8 million compared to a third quarter net loss of $10.3 million due to several non-recurring items impacting the third quarter, higher revenues, lower operating expenses and lower income taxes. Diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $0.36 compared to a $1.31 per share loss for the third quarter. Non-GAAP Economic Earnings were $4.6 million, or $0.58 per share, compared to the third quarter's non-GAAP economic losses of $1.7 million, or $0.22 per share.

Fourth quarter net income of $2.8 million was higher than fourth quarter 2019 net income of $2.5 million principally as a result of lower operating expenses, particularly employee compensation and benefits, and lower income taxes, partially offset by lower revenues. Diluted EPS of $0.36 compared to $0.30 for the fourth quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP Economic Earnings were $4.6 million, or $0.58 per share, down from $5.4 million, or $0.64 per share, in 2019's fourth quarter.

2020 net loss of $8.9 million compared to 2019's net income of $5.9 million of net income due to lower revenues, several non-recurring items impacting the third quarter and unrealized losses on private investments, partially offset by lower operating expenses, foreign currency transaction gains and lower income taxes. Diluted EPS was a loss of $1.12 per share compared with income of $0.70 per share for 2019. Economic EPS of $0.91 compared with $2.15 in 2019.

Economic Earnings (Loss) and Economic EPS are non-GAAP performance measures and are explained and reconciled with the most comparable GAAP numbers in the attached tables.

Westwood will host a conference call to discuss fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 results and other business matters at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time today.  To join the conference call, dial 877-303-6235 (U.S. and Canada) or 631-291-4837 (international).  The conference call can also be accessed via our Investor Relations page at westwoodgroup.com and will be available for replay through February 22, 2021 by dialing 855-859-2056 (U.S. and Canada) or 404-537-3406 (international) and entering the passcode 7381748.

About Westwood

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. is a focused investment management boutique and wealth management firm. 

Westwood offers high-conviction equity and outcome-oriented solutions to institutional investors, private wealth clients and financial intermediaries. The firm specializes in two distinct investment capabilities: U.S. Value Equity and Multi-Asset, available through separate accounts, the Westwood Funds® family of mutual funds and other pooled vehicles. Westwood benefits from significant, broad-based employee ownership and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “WHG.” Based in Dallas, Westwood also maintains an office in Houston.

For more information on Westwood, please visit westwoodgroup.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not purely historical facts, including, without limitation, statements about our expected future financial position, results of operations or cash flows, as well as other statements including without limitation, words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “could,” and other similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Actual results and the timing of some events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including, without limitation:

the composition and market value of our AUM; our ability to maintain our fee structure in light of competitive fee pressures; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; the significant concentration of our revenues in a small number of customers; our ability to avoid termination of client agreements and the related investment redemptions; regulations adversely affecting the financial services industry; competition in the investment management industry; our ability to develop and market new investment strategies successfully; our AUM include investments in foreign companies; our reputation and our relationships with current and potential customers; our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel; our ability to maintain effective cyber security; our ability to perform operational tasks; our ability to identify and execute on our strategic initiatives; our ability to maintain effective information systems; our ability to select and oversee third-party vendors; litigation risks; our ability to declare and pay dividends; our ability to fund future capital requirements on favorable terms; our ability to properly address conflicts of interest; our ability to maintain adequate insurance coverage; our ability to maintain an effective system of internal controls; our stock is thinly traded and may be subject to volatility; our organizational documents contain provisions that may prevent or deter another group from paying a premium over the market price to our stockholders to acquire our stock; we are a holding company dependent on the operations and funds of our subsidiaries; our relationships with investment consulting firms; and the other risks detailed from time to time in Westwood’s SEC filings, including, but not limited to, its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2020, June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2020. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, Westwood is not obligated to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

SOURCE:  Westwood Holdings Group, Inc.

(WHG-G)

CONTACT:
Westwood Holdings Group, Inc.
Terry Forbes
Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer
(214) 756-6900

WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
(in thousands, except per share and share amounts)
(unaudited)

  Three Months Ended
  December 31, 2020   September 30, 2020   December 31, 2019
REVENUES:          
Advisory fees:          
Asset-based $ 8,751       $ 8,847       $ 12,768    
Performance-based 1,400       713       310    
Trust fees 6,168       5,787       6,219    
Trust performance-based 289       37          
Other, net 505       70       (681 )  
Total revenues 17,113       15,454       18,616    
           
EXPENSES:          
Employee compensation and benefits 9,171       9,515       12,092    
Sales and marketing 248       215       518    
Westwood mutual funds 311       421       674    
Information technology 1,892       2,158       2,150    
Professional services 1,054       1,033       1,064    
General and administrative 2,111       2,333       2,363    
Impairment expense       3,403          
(Gain) loss on foreign currency transactions 12       419       712    
Total expenses 14,799       19,497       19,573    
Net operating income (loss) 2,314       (4,043 )     (957 )  
Unrealized gains (losses) on private investments 198       (73 )     3,296    
Investment income (21 )     (43 )     1,318    
Other income 33       34       34    
Foreign currency translation adjustments to net income (loss) upon liquidation of a foreign subsidiary 24       (4,193 )        
Income (loss) before income taxes 2,548       (8,318 )     3,691    
Provision for income taxes (267 )     1,971       1,150    
Net income (loss) $ 2,815       $ (10,289 )     $ 2,541    
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax:          
Foreign currency translation adjustments 24       621       856    
Reclassification of cumulative foreign currency translation adjustments to net income (loss) upon liquidation of a foreign subsidiary (24 )     4,193          
Total comprehensive income (loss) $ 2,815       $ (5,475 )     $ 3,397    
           
Earnings (loss) per share:          
Basic $ 0.36       $ (1.31 )     $ 0.30    
Diluted $ 0.36       $ (1.31 )     $ 0.30    
           
Weighted average shares outstanding:          
Basic 7,830,115       7,829,478       8,389,322    
Diluted 7,838,504       7,829,478       8,449,689    
           
Economic Earnings (Loss) $ 4,571       $ (1,711 )     $ 5,418    
Economic EPS $ 0.58       $ (0.22 )     $ 0.64    
           
Dividends declared per share $ 0.00       $ 0.00       $ 0.72    


WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
(in thousands, except per share and share amounts)
(unaudited)

  Year Ended December 31,
  2020   2019
REVENUES:      
Advisory fees:      
Asset-based $ 38,028       $ 57,033  
Performance-based 2,808       764  
Trust fees 23,563       25,483  
Trust performance-based 366        
Other, net 346       799  
Total revenues 65,111       84,079  
       
EXPENSES:      
Employee compensation and benefits 42,141       50,152  
Sales and marketing 1,194       2,068  
Westwood mutual funds 1,681       3,097  
Information technology 8,111       8,426  
Professional services 4,271       4,322  
General and administrative 8,941       9,516  
Impairment expense 3,403        
(Gain) loss on foreign currency transactions (1,184 )     1,854  
Total expenses 68,558       79,435  
Net operating income (loss) (3,447 )     4,644  
Unrealized gains (losses) on private investments (711 )     3,296  
Investment income 604       1,318  
Other income 135       144  
Foreign currency translation adjustments to net income (loss) upon liquidation of a foreign subsidiary (4,169 )      
Income (loss) before income taxes (7,588 )     9,402  
Provision for income taxes 1,359       3,491  
Net income (loss) $ (8,947 )     $ 5,911  
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax:      
Foreign currency translation adjustments (1,226 )     1,940  
Reclassification of cumulative foreign currency translation adjustments to net income (loss) upon liquidation of a foreign subsidiary 4,169        
Total comprehensive income (loss) $ (6,004 )     $ 7,851  
       
Earnings (loss) per share:      
Basic $ (1.12 )     $ 0.70  
Diluted $ (1.12 )     $ 0.70  
       
Weighted average shares outstanding:      
Basic 7,987,554       8,408,017  
Diluted 7,987,554       8,463,239  
       
Economic Earnings $ 7,284       $ 18,179  
Economic EPS $ 0.91       $ 2.15  
       
Dividends declared per share $ 0.43       $ 2.88  


WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except par value and share amounts)z
(unaudited)

  December 31, 2020   December 31, 2019
ASSETS      
Current Assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 13,016     $ 49,766  
Accounts receivable 9,450     13,177  
Investments, at fair value 69,542     50,324  
Income taxes receivable 1,700     1,150  
Other current assets 2,606     2,544  
Total current assets 96,314     116,961  
Investments 8,154     8,154  
Noncurrent investments at fair value 3,527     4,238  
Goodwill 16,401     19,804  
Deferred income taxes 1,468     2,216  
Operating lease right-of-use assets 6,103     7,562  
Intangible assets, net 13,535     15,256  
Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $8,056 and $7,395 3,186     4,152  
Other long-term assets 464     364  
Total long-term assets 52,838     61,746  
Total assets $ 149,152     $ 178,707  
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY      
Current Liabilities:      
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 1,627     $ 2,145  
Dividends payable 810     7,362  
Compensation and benefits payable 7,448     9,975  
Operating lease liabilities 1,718     1,584  
Income taxes payable 191     289  
Total current liabilities 11,794     21,355  
Accrued dividends 526     1,303  
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 6,121     7,762  
Total long-term liabilities 6,647     9,065  
Total liabilities 18,441     30,420  
Stockholders’ Equity:      
Common stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 25,000,000 shares, issued 10,500,549 and outstanding 8,326,948 shares at December 31, 2020; issued 10,306,570 and outstanding 8,881,086 shares at December 31, 2019 105     103  
Additional paid-in capital 210,268     203,441  
Treasury stock, at cost – 2,173,559 shares at December 31, 2020; 1,425,483 shares at December 31, 2019 (77,967 )   (63,281 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (2,943 )
Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) (1,695 )   10,967  
Total stockholders’ equity 130,711     148,287  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 149,152     $ 178,707  


WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
(unaudited)

  Year ended December 31,
  2020   2019
Cash flows from operating activities:      
Net income (loss) $ (8,947 )   $ 5,911  
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:      
Depreciation 921     898  
Amortization of intangible assets 1,721     1,726  
Unrealized (gains) losses on investments 1,056     (3,650 )
Stock-based compensation expense 6,701     10,305  
Deferred income taxes 754     2,906  
Loss on asset disposition 48      
Non-cash lease expense 1,500     1,151  
Impairment of goodwill 3,403      
Currency translation adjustment reclassification 4,169      
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:      
Net (purchases) sales of investments – trading securities (19,562 )   15,811  
Accounts receivable 3,683     5,404  
Other current assets (170 )   (608 )
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (526 )   (382 )
Compensation and benefits payable (2,270 )   (5,018 )
Income taxes payable (690 )   (849 )
Other liabilities (1,561 )   (1,433 )
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (9,770 )   32,172  
Cash flows from investing activities:      
Purchases of property and equipment (93 )   (593 )
Purchases of investments     (3,671 )
Additions to internally developed software     (584 )
Proceeds on sale of property and equipment 89      
Net cash used in investing activities (4 )   (4,848 )
Cash flows from financing activities:      
Purchases of treasury stock (12,952 )   (2,414 )
Purchases of treasury stock for employee stock plans (697 )   (980 )
Restricted stock returned for payment of taxes (1,120 )   (2,387 )
Cash dividends (11,043 )   (26,089 )
Net cash used in financing activities (25,812 )   (31,870 )
Effect of currency rate changes on cash (1,164 )   1,863  
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (36,750 )   (2,683 )
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 49,766     52,449  
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 13,016     $ 49,766  
       
Supplemental cash flow information:      
Cash paid during the period for income taxes $ 1,271     $ 1,431  
Accrued dividends $ 1,336     $ 8,666  


WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Reconciliation of Net Income to Economic Earnings
(in thousands, except per share and share amounts)
(unaudited)

  Three Months Ended
  December 31,
2020 		  September 30,
2020 		  December 31,
2019
Net Income (Loss) $ 2,815       $ (10,289 )     $ 2,541  
Add:  Stock-based compensation expense 1,292       488       2,373  
Add:  Impairment expense       3,403        
Add:  Intangible amortization 428       435       445  
Add:  Currency translation adjustment reclassification (24 )     4,193        
Add:  Tax benefit from goodwill amortization 60       59       59  
Economic Earnings (Loss) $ 4,571       $ (1,711 )     $ 5,418  
           
Diluted weighted average shares 7,838,504       7,829,478       8,449,689  
Economic EPS $ 0.58       $ (0.22 )     $ 0.64  


  Year Ended December 31,
  2020   2019
Net Income (Loss) $ (8,947 )     $ 5,911  
Add:  Stock-based compensation expense 6,701       10,305  
Add:  Impairment expense 3,403        
Add:  Intangible amortization 1,721       1,726  
Add:  Currency translation adjustment reclassification 4,169        
Add:  Tax benefit from goodwill amortization 237       237  
Economic Earnings $ 7,284       $ 18,179  
       
Diluted weighted average shares 7,987,554       8,463,239  
Economic EPS $ 0.91       $ 2.15  

As supplemental information, we are providing non-GAAP performance measures that we refer to as Economic Earnings (Loss) and Economic EPS. We provide these measures in addition to, not as a substitute for, net income (loss) and earnings (loss) per share, which are reported on a GAAP basis. Our management and Board of Directors review Economic Earnings (Loss) and Economic EPS to evaluate our ongoing performance, allocate resources, and review our dividend policy. We believe that these non-GAAP performance measures, while not substitutes for GAAP net income (loss) or earnings (loss) per share, are useful for management and investors when evaluating our underlying operating and financial performance and our available resources. We do not advocate that investors consider these non-GAAP measures without also considering financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

We define Economic Earnings (Loss) as net income (loss) plus non-cash equity-based compensation expense, impairment expense, amortization of intangible assets, currency translation adjustment reclassification and deferred taxes related to goodwill. Although depreciation on fixed assets is a non-cash expense, we do not add it back when calculating Economic Earnings (Loss) because depreciation charges represent an allocation of the decline in the value of the related assets that will ultimately require replacement. In addition, we do not adjust Economic Earnings (Loss) for tax deductions related to restricted stock expense or amortization of intangible assets. Economic EPS represents Economic Earnings (Loss) divided by diluted weighted average shares outstanding. 


Primary Logo

You just read:

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Results

Distribution channels: Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.