Global Home Dialysis Equipment Market Analysis
/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Home Dialysis Equipment Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2 percent from 2021 to 2026. NxStage Medical Inc., Quanta Dialysis Technologies, Outset Medical, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Baxter International Inc., Infomed SA, Mitra Industries (P) Ltd., and AWAK Technologies among others are the top players in the market.
151 Market Data Tables and 111 Figures spread through 181 Pages

Key Market Insights
- The benchtop dialysis machine segment would be the fastest-growing segment owing to its high portability and affordability.
- The home care setting segment will be both the largest and fastest-growing segment from 2021 to 2026
- The in-built software helps to monitor the patient’s dialysis cycle and also offers an alarm management system in case of any change noticed.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2026)
- Home Dialysis Machine
- Consumables & Accessories
- Dialysis Software
Portability Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2026)
- Benchtop Machines
- Trolley Based Machines
End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2026)
- Dialysis Centers
- Homecare Settings
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2026)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of APAC
Central & South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of CSA
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
