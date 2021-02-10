Global Home Dialysis Equipment Market Analysis

NxStage Medical Inc., Quanta Dialysis Technologies, Outset Medical, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Baxter International Inc., Infomed SA, Mitra Industries (P) Ltd., and AWAK Technologies among others are the top players in the market.

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Home Dialysis Equipment Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2 percent from 2021 to 2026. NxStage Medical Inc., Quanta Dialysis Technologies, Outset Medical, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Baxter International Inc., Infomed SA, Mitra Industries (P) Ltd., and AWAK Technologies among others are the top players in the market.



Key Market Insights

The benchtop dialysis machine segment would be the fastest-growing segment owing to its high portability and affordability.

The home care setting segment will be both the largest and fastest-growing segment from 2021 to 2026

The in-built software helps to monitor the patient’s dialysis cycle and also offers an alarm management system in case of any change noticed.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2026)

Home Dialysis Machine

Consumables & Accessories

Dialysis Software

Portability Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2026)

Benchtop Machines

Trolley Based Machines

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2026)

Dialysis Centers

Homecare Settings

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2026)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Contact: Yash Jain

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 602 666 7238

