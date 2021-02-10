Global RNAi for Therapeutics Market Size Worth USD 2,493.73 Million by 2026: Facts & Factors

According to the [190+ Pages] research report; the global RNAi for the Therapeutics Market in 2019 was approximately USD 674.46 Million. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.7% and is anticipated to reach around USD 2,493.73 Million by 2026. Top market players are Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Arrowhead, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Quark Pharmaceuticals, RXi Pharmaceuticals and others.

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “RNAi for the Therapeutics Market by Type (siRNA, miRNA, and shRNA), and By Sales Channel (Direct & Distributor) for Cancer, Ocular Disorder, HBV and Others: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2019 – 2026”.

“According to the research study, the global RNAi for the Therapeutics Market was estimated at USD 674.46 Million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 2,493.73 Million by 2026. The global RNAi for the Therapeutics Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.7%% from 2019 to 2026”.

The RNA interference (RNAi) is a mechanism that prevents gene expression at the phase of conversion or by obstructing the transcription of precise genes. RNAi targets contain RNA from transposons and viruses. RNA interference (RNAi) is a significant way that is utilized in several creatures to control gene expression.

Request Your Free Sample Report of RNAi for the Therapeutics Market @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/rnai-for-the-therapeutics-market-by-type-sirna

(The free sample of this report is readily available on request).

Our Free Sample Report Includes:

2020 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis

COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis Included

190+ Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research)

Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request

2020 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

Includes Updated List of table & figures

Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Facts and Factors research methodology

(Note: The sample of this report is updated with COVID-19 impact analysis before delivery)

Key Questions Answered in this Report

1) What was the impact of COVID-19 on the RNAi for the Therapeutics Market?

2) What is the market size, share of RNAi for the Therapeutics Market?

3) Who are the top market players in RNAi for the Therapeutics Market?

4) What will be the future market of RNAi for the Therapeutics Market?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, by types, end-user, applications, segments, and geography

Competitive Landscape – Top key vendors and other prominent vendors

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/rnai-for-the-therapeutics-market-by-type-sirna



(You may enquire a report quote OR available discount offers to our sales team before purchase.)

The increasing demand for RNAi Therapeutics in cancer therapy helps in fueling the growth of the global RNAi for the Therapeutics market. Moreover, an increasing percentage of the cancer population across the world is also one of the key driving factors for the growth of the market. Furthermore, government policies and increasing funding for research and development is the major driving factor for the growth of the market. Lack of skilled professionals in this sector affecting the growth of the market. Nonetheless, ongoing research and technology and trend will bring huge opportunities within the forecast period.

Top Market Players:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Quark Pharmaceuticals

RXi Pharmaceuticals

miRagen Therapeutics

Gradalis

Sirnaomics

To know an additional revised 2020 list of market players, request a sample report: https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/rnai-for-the-therapeutics-market-by-type-sirna

Based on the product, the market of RNAi for Therapeutics is classified as siRNA, miRNA, and shRNA. siRNA accounts for the largest market share in terms of revenue in the RNAi for the Therapeutics market over the forecast period. The siRNA segment is followed by the miRNA segment in terms of revenue share. The miRNA type segment is anticipated to account for around 11.9% of the global RNAi for the Therapeutics market in the year 2019.

On the basis of application, the global market of RNAi for Therapeutics is categorized into Cancer, Ocular disorder, HBV, and Others. The cancer segment accounted for the largest share in terms of revenue. The cancer segment generates USD 326.42 million in the year 2019. World manufacturers are showing keen interest in designing product by keeping cancer diseases as concerned.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/rnai-for-the-therapeutics-market-by-type-sirna

The report also offers an in-depth analysis of the market share of each industry player and gives an outline of the market position of key players in the RNAi for the Therapeutics market. Moreover, the study offers wide coverage of key strategic improvements witnessed in the market such as acquisitions & mergers, new product launches, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, R&D activities, and geographical expansion of key players of the RNAi for the Therapeutics market.

The study provides a decisive view of the RNAi for the Therapeutics market by segmenting the RNAi for the Therapeutics market based on type, sales channel, application, and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2020 to 2026. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Request Customized Copy of Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/rnai-for-the-therapeutics-market-by-type-sirna

(We customize your report according to your research need. Ask our sales team for report customization.)

The global RNAi for the Therapeutics market is experiencing vibrant growth that is expected to continue over the upcoming years. Cancer-associated with the Geriatric population across the world is likely to act as a key driver of the global RNAi for the Therapeutics market.

On the basis of region the global market of RNAi for Therapeutics is classified into, Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa. In 2019, the North America region is the most attractive and largest consumer in this market. The U.S. is the major driving country in the Americas region.

Browse the full “RNAi for the Therapeutics Market by Type (siRNA, miRNA, and shRNA), and By Sales Channel (Direct & Distributor) for Cancer, Ocular Disorder, HBV and Others: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2019 – 2026" report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/rnai-for-the-therapeutics-market-by-type-sirna

This report segments the global RNAi for Therapeutics market as follows:

Global RNAi for Therapeutics Market: Type Analysis

siRNA

miRNA

shRNA

Global RNAi for Therapeutics Market: Application Analysis

Cancer

Ocular Disorder

HBV

Others

Global RNAi for Therapeutics Market: Sales Channel Analysis

Direct Channel

Distributor Channel

Key Insights from Primary Research

As per our primary respondents, the China RNAi for Therapeutic market is around USD 27Million in 2018

It was established through primary research that the Europe RNAi for Therapeutic market was valued at more than USD 70million in 2019

The siRNA, on the basis of product Type, was the leading revenue-generating category accounting for more than two-thirds of the total market, in 2019.

Related Reports:

Cell Culture Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/global-cell-culture-market-by-product-consumables-and-668

Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/next-generation-sequencing-ngs-market-by-products-and-148

Cell and Gene Therapy Consumables Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/cell-and-gene-therapy-consumables-market-by-product-107

Gene Synthesis Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/gene-synthesis-market-by-type-custom-gene-synthesis-93

Direct Carrier Billing Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/global-direct-carrier-billing-market-by-component-hardware-1156

About Facts & Factors (FnF Research):

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fnfresearch

Follow Us Twitter: https://twitter.com/fnfresearch

Contact Us:

Facts & Factors

USA: +1-347-989-3985

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com