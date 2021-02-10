Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Global Healthcare Head Mounted Display Market Analysis

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Healthcare Head Mounted Display Market will grow at an alarming CAGR of around 35 percent during the forecast period [2021 to 2026]. Vuzix Corporation, Kopin Corporation, Beyeonics, Epson, Google Glass, Japan Display Inc., and Sony are the key market shareholders in the industry. Other key players include Cinoptics, IMV imaging, JINS Inc, Evana Medical, and Osterhout Design Group among others.

Browse an in-depth TOC on “Global Phytomelatonin Market - Forecast to 2026" at https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/global-healthcare-head-mounted-display-market-2702

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

  • Helmet Mounted Display
  • Eye Wear Display

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

  • Monocular displays
  • Opaque HMDs
  • Optical see-through HMDs
  • Video see-through HMDs
  • Projection HMDs
  • Selective Occlusion HMDs

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

North America                                                                                 

  • The U.S.
  • Canada

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Russia
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Mexico
  • Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • South Africa
  • Rest of the Middle East & Africa

