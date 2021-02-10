Dry Mouth Relief Market Valuation to Surpass USD 2,777.14 Million by 2026, at 4.10% CAGR, Asserts Market Research Future (MRFR)

Top Companies operating in Dry Mouth Relief Market are Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (UK), Procter & Gamble (US), GlaxoSmithKline Plc (UK), 3M (US), Colgate-Palmolive (US), Sanofi (France), Mars, Incorporated (US), Bioxtra, Sunstar (Switzerland), Dr. Fresh (California), Xlear (US), Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc. (US), Oral Biotech (US), Therabreath (California), Mission Pharmacal Company (US), Fresenius (Germany), and Wisconsin Pharmacal Company (US).

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dry Mouth Relief Market Overview:

Market Research Future (MRFR) confirms that the Global Dry Mouth Relief Market can expect to record a growth rate of 4.10% to touch USD 2,777.14 Million by 2026.

Dry mouth occurs when the salivary glands are not able to produce sufficient saliva, which keeps the mouth wet. The condition is also known as xerostomia. Dry mouth inhibits basic functions such as eating, digesting food and speaking, thereby impairing the overall quality of life, since it also leads to anxiety as well as permanent throat disorders. The condition is known for affecting close to 10% of the global population and is more common among women compared to men.

Dry mouth generally happens as a side-effect of various medications such as antidepressants, hypnotics, high blood pressure medications, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, diuretics, and others. Conditions that affect the salivary glands, like HIV and diabetes, could also cause dry mouth. Moreover, chemotherapy and radiation therapy that help treat cancer remain other causes of dry mouth. Other reasons for dry mouth can be nerve damage in neck or head, dehydration, as well as menopause among women.

Future Market Factors:

High availability of low-priced medications in the market induces major business growth. Products like oral rinses and mouthwashes, sugar-free chewing gums, saliva substitute gels, toothpastes & oral-adhering discs, lozenges, melts and patches are widely available in the market. Their price is quite low while favorable reimbursement schemes also favor their sales. For example, Ontario Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care offers funds to individuals being treated for radiation-induced xerostomia with the drug, Salagen, which is under the Exceptional Access Program.

Burgeoning elderly population, surging consumption of medications that cause dry mouth, and the increasing burden of cancer requiring radiation therapy and chemotherapy are some of the chief growth boosters in the global market. The dry mouth relief industry also benefits from the mounting awareness about the condition and the various cost-effective treatment options available.

Key Players Locking Horns:

The dry mouth relief market is densely concentrated with a number of business giants that are involved in strategic measures to capture a higher position. This has resulted in an intensely competitive ambience in the global medical aesthetic industry. The top companies highlighted in the MRFR report include:

Segmentation:

The global market for dry mouth relief can be distributed into type and distribution channel.

The market, with respect to type, can be split into mouthwash, spray, lozenges, gel, and more.The rapid emergence of flavored and herbal mouthwash in the market is likely to offer promising growth avenues for the players in the years to come. Also, the wide availability and variety along with the efficacy and safety also push the demand for mouthwashes in the global market among patients with dry mouth.

Depending on distribution channel, the global market has been considered for e-commerce, supermarket and pharmacies. Top organizations as well as enterprises are increasingly opting for online platforms to create brand awareness owing to the provision of low expenditure in terms of infrastructure and communication. E-commerce provides organizations with a wider reach to their customers, while the rising popularity of marketing tools like Facebook ads and Google ads also help foster the sales of different dry mouth relief inducing products.

Regional Challenges:

Geographically, the dry mouth relief market can be segmented into Europe, the Americas, the Middle East & Africa or MEA and Asia-Pacific or APAC.

The America market is most likely to take the lead in the ensuing years, thanks to the consistently expanding elderly patient pool suffering from xerostomia. Xerostomia cases are escalating rapidly in the region, account of the rising burden of related diseases, with the most common being the Sjogren’s syndrome. The American College of Rheumatology reveals that at present, nearly 3.1 million America out of 4 million suffer from Sjogren's syndrome.

Europe is set to emerge as the second highest gainer in the global market for dry mouth relief, in view of the rising incidences of dry mouth and associated disorders like Sjogren’s syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis and HIV, to mention a few. The Europe PMC’s report in May 2017 says that Sjogren’s syndrome’s prevalence rate in Germany is around 0.4%, while 20% of patients with Sjogren’s syndrome seems to deal with dry mouth. Apart from this, the existence of renowned firms like Fresenius (Germany), Sunstar (Switzerland), GlaxoSmithKline PLC (UK), Sanofi (France) and Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (UK) also adds value to the European market.

AsiaPacific is touted to gain the fastest growth rate in the near future, due to the expanding geriatric patient pool, combined with the rising healthcare spending and surge in government initiatives to raise awareness about the condition. High burden of related diseases like diabetes, cancer, Parkinson’s disease and HIVthat lead to dry mouth also benefit the regional industry.Soaring awareness levels with regard to the symptoms and causes of xerostomia, accelerated diagnosis rate of the condition, and the rising number of modern healthcare facilities also work in favor of the APAC market.

The Middle East & Africa market is on a steady growth trajectory, given the mounting adoption rate of advanced technologies in the healthcare industry and the growth in government efforts to bolster the number of medical facilities in the region.

Latest Trends:

In February 2020, Sunstar Americas Inc. launched its latest Gum Hydral, a range of dry mouth relief products. Gum Hydral has a number of hydrating and moisturizing ingredients that act as natural saliva offering multi-symptom relief.The new range has been introduced to cater to the evolving patient preference, which is inclined towards more sophisticated treatment options for dry mouth.

Developments Post COVID-19 Outbreak

Dry mouth (xerostomia) can occur due to COVID-19, with many experts hypothesizing that the neurotropism and neuroinvasive scope of SARS-CoV-2 being the key reason for the condition.Xerostomia is now considered to be a clinical manifestation of the novel coronavirus, which can mean robust market demand in the coming years. Plus, the continuous use of mask during the lockdown to curb the spread of the pandemic and the resultant surge in dry mouth can also foster the demand for dry mouth relief inducing products.

