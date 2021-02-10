Degreed announces executive changes to fuel growth

Changes include the promotion of Nate Kimmons to Chief Operating Officer, Kat Kennedy to President and CXO, and hire of SAP engineering executive, Girish Manwani, as Chief Technology Officer

/EIN News/ -- PLEASANTON, Calif., Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Degreed, the workforce upskilling platform, announces organizational changes to enable its next stage of growth. The changes follow a series of significant developments for the company, including a $32 million capital raise and the launch of Degreed Career Mobility. Degreed’s global workforce grew by nearly 200 people in 2020, to over 550 people.



Nate Kimmons, formerly a Lynda.com and LinkedIn strategy and operations executive, has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer. Kimmons, who joined Degreed in 2015 and has led each of Degreed’s go-to-market teams, will now focus on driving operational improvements that enable Degreed to scale its organization more efficiently.

Chief Experience Officer Kat Kennedy has been promoted to President and CXO. Kennedy has been instrumental in driving Degreed’s growth, shaping its product and culture, and deepening its client relationships. Her career path at Degreed — from lead front-end developer to Chief Product Officer and now to President and CXO — underpins Degreed’s focus on talent development and mobility. In her new role, Kennedy will partner closely with Degreed’s customers to accelerate innovation.

In addition, SAP engineering executive, Girish Manwani, joined Degreed as Chief Technology Officer. Manwani spent the last 14 years at SAP, most recently as Head of Engineering for SAP SuccessFactors HCM Recruiting Cloud. He will be focused on accelerating product development as well as scaling and securing Degreed’s technology and data infrastructure to meet the complex demands of clients and users.

“The organizational changes announced today reflect the greater focus we are placing on our people, processes and technology. It also pays testament to the talented people who have been with us at various stages of our journey and the important contributions they have made to Degreed’s success so far,” said Chris McCarthy, CEO of Degreed. “I am also delighted to welcome Girish to the team, his depth of experience in shaping the way enterprises do business will be pivotal to Degreed’s technology.”

