Global Immune Thrombocytopenia Market – Increased focus towards innovation and R&D is likely to create new avenues for market players in the foreseeable future - by PMI

The global immune thrombocytopenia market accounted for US$ 3.04 billion in 2019 and is estimated to be US$ 3.3 billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 0.30%.

The report "Global Immune Thrombocytopenia Market, By Type (Acute Immune Thrombocytopenia, and Chronic Immune thrombocytopenia), By Treatment (Thrombopoietin Receptor Agonist, Immunoglobulins, Corticosteroids, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, and Others) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029”.

Key Highlights:

In In July 2019, Intas Pharmaceuticals, took a revolutionary step towards making therapy for chronic immune thrombocytopenia more accessible. The company launched Romiplostim in India under the name Romy.

In December 2018, Amgen got FDA approval for its Nplate (Romiplostim) drug, which is used for the treatment of pediatric patients one year of age and older with immune thrombocytopenia.

Analyst View:

Increasing Second- And Third-Line Therapies

The market is widely driven by increasing second- and third-line therapies. Moreover, the understanding of the disorder and therapeutic has expanded greatly, owing to the increased demand for therapy in the near future. Second-line drug therapies include high dose dexamethasone or methylprednisolone, high-dose IVIg or anti-D Ig, vinca alkaloids and danazol, the immunosuppressants cyclophosphamide, azathioprine, cyclosporine or mycophenolate mofetil, and the anti-CD-20 monoclonal antibody rituximab. For instance, in January 2020, Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced the launch of TAVLESSE (Spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor) in Europe with its collaborative partner Grifols S.A. The product was launched in Germany and the United Kingdom.

Rising Awareness

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Immune Thrombocytopenia Market”, By Type (Acute Immune Thrombocytopenia, and Chronic Immune thrombocytopenia), By Treatment (Thrombopoietin Receptor Agonist, Immunoglobulins, Corticosteroids, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029

Key Market Insights from the report:

Depending upon the type, The Chronic Immune thrombocytopenia segment is expected to have lucrative growth and accounted for significant market share during the forecast period. Technical advancement in this field of research plays a crucial role. For instance, it has the potential to help develop effective, safe medications for the chronic ITP, thereby expected to have high demand in the near future.

Based on the treatment, the corticosteroids segment is expected to have the largest market share among the other segments during the forecast period. This is attributed to the widespread application of corticosteroids to effectively influence healthcare outcomes. Moreover, it is the most common form of treatment owing to its potential benefits.

In terms of distribution channel, the market is segmented into Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, and Others. Hospital Pharmacy are estimated to have the largest market share.

By region, North America dominated the market with a revenue of USD 901.2 million in 2019 due to the increased demand for Immune thrombocytopenia. Since corticosteroid are considered to be the first line of therapy for the disease, it is expected to have high application rate contributing to its significant share.

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent player operating in the global immune thrombocytopenia market includes includes Amgen Inc., Novartis AG, Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Dova Pharmaceuticals, Grifols S.A, CSL Limited, Octapharma AG, Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Saol Therapeutics.

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

