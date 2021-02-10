Global Military Gas Mask Market – Full-Face Gas Mask is Projected to Dominate the Market During the Forecast Period - by PMI

/EIN News/ -- Covina CA, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The growing instances of accidents related to chemical spillages, radioactive particulate matter diffusions, and the outbreak of biological threats and pandemics have resulted in an increase in the demand for first responder gas masks, which is driving the market, currently.

The global military gas mask market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

The report "Global Military Gas Mask Market, By Type (Full-Face & Half-Face), By Product Type (Air-Purifying Respirator & Powered Air-Purifying Respirator), By Application (Chemical, Nuclear, Biological, & Radiological Defense), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029”.

Key Highlights:

In March 2019, the US Department of Defense (DoD) announced that it awarded a USD 245.9 million contract to Avon Protection Systems for the production of M53A1 Chemical Biological Protective gas mask systems.

For instance, the US Joint Forces use various variants of the Joint Service General Purpose Mask (JSGPM) family of systems, which are full face masks that provide lightweight protective Nuclear Biological Chemical (NBC) protection. The procurement of such systems is expected to help the growth of the segment in the years to come.

Analyst View:

Rising Demand for Safety

Due to the increase in terrorism, conflicts, and ongoing unrest in numerous countries across the globe, the demand for military gas masks is expected to rise significantly during the forecast period. The growing emphasis on enhancing soldier safety and the need for protection against improvised explosive device attacks by insurgents further drive the demand for military gas masks. Moreover, with the increasing use of chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) agents in modern warfare, there have been developments in equipment including military gas masks, which fuels market growth.

Demand for Improved Air Purifying Respirators

Increasing use of improved explosive devices which are explosive weapons that can be activated in numerous ways can lead to serious injuries on the battleground. Owing to this, the demand for improved air purifying respirators will increase considerably. Military gas masks will serve this purpose and thus, this factor will promote the growth of military gas mask market over the assessment period.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Military Gas Mask Market”, By Type (Full-Face & Half-Face), By Product Type (Air-Purifying Respirator & Powered Air-Purifying Respirator), By Application (Chemical, Nuclear, Biological, & Radiological Defense), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global military gas mask market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of the type, end-user and region.

On the basis of type, the market has been segmented into full-face gas mask and half-face gas mask. The full-face gas mask is being widely adopted by military forces across the globe as it provides greater comfort and protection to the face as compared to the half-face masks.

Based on product type, the market has been segmented into air-purifying respirator and powered air-purifying respirator.

By application, the market has been divided into chemical defense, nuclear defense, biological defense, and radiological defense.

By region, North America accounted for the largest market share due to significant investments in chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear defense weapons in the US and Canada. The US is a major manufacturer of military gas masks and is also home to most of the major manufacturers including Avon Protection Systems, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., and 3M. Europe accounted for the second-largest market due to the high demand for military gas masks resulting from growing tensions between countries, rising riots and hostile agitations, and increasing military expenses. The demand for military gas masks is high in the UK, France, Russia, and Germany, which is contributing to market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent player operating in the global military gas mask market includes Avon Protection Systems, Inc., Metadure Inc., Jiangsu ANHUA Police Equipment Manufacturing Co., Ltd, Shalon Chemical Industries Ltd., MSA Safety Incorporated, Honeywell International, The 3M Company, NEXTER Group, All Safe Industries, Inc., Duram Mask.

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

