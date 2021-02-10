Infinidat Announces Channel Partner Award Winners

/EIN News/ -- WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinidat , a leading provider of enterprise-class storage solutions, today announced the winners of its Channel Connection Partner Awards in the Americas, recognizing the accomplishments of top-rated partners who excelled in the enterprise market and service provider market with Infinidat technology in 2020. Winners include Dynamix, Mainline, Daymark and ADAPTURE.



“During a challenging year with the pandemic, our partners were relentless in driving business and solving the data storage challenges that enterprise organizations and cloud service providers face,” said Mitch Diodato, Channel Sales Director, North America at Infinidat. “We congratulate all the winners of our partner awards. They exemplify the commitment, ingenuity, professionalism and expertise that produce outstanding results with the power of Infinidat storage solutions.”

The Infinidat Partner Program is a premier program for IT service providers in the enterprise storage industry and cloud service provider sector, reflecting the company’s strong commitment to the success of its channel partners. The following is the list of award winners with the description of each award:

Partner of the Year and The High Velocity Award -- Dynamix Group, Inc.



• The Partner of the Year Award recognizes the efforts of Dynamix to go above and beyond to help end-user customers succeed with enterprise storage solutions. The High Velocity Award was given to Dynamix for achieving the highest percentage increase in partner-led account executives.

“We are proud to be recognized by Infinidat as Partner of the Year and winner of the High Velocity Award,” said Bill Boyle, Co-president & Chief Sales Officer at Dynamix Group Inc. “These achievements demonstrate our commitment to help enterprise customers maximize their investments in data storage, no matter what it takes. Partnering with Infinidat has enabled us to offer our customers a combination of services, storage and related technologies to meet our customers’ most pressing needs.”

The High Flyer – Mainline Information Systems



• The High Flyer Award recognizes Mainline as the partner that closed the greatest number of deals and achieved the highest revenue in 2020.

“Our customers trust us to be an advocate for them and bring them best-in-class technology solutions that help them solve their most pressing needs,” said Bob Elliott, Mainline VP of Storage Sales. “The more we show large enterprises what Infinidat storage technology can actually do for them, the more Infinidat is getting a seat at the table and changing how enterprise IT leaders think of the consolidation and economics of storage.”

The Ultimate Contributor -- Daymark Solutions



• The Ultimate Contributor Award recognizes Daymark as the partner that invested the most time with Infinidat go-to-market initiatives in 2020.

“We are grateful to be awarded the Ultimate Contributor Award and to have the opportunity to partner with Infinidat on data storage deployments,” said Tim Donovan, President at Daymark Solutions. “Infinidat offers the only hybrid array on the market that can deliver petabyte scale with the high performance our clients expect today. Our customers love the operational simplicity, scalability and reliable performance that the Infinidat solution provides. Infinidat’s elastic pricing model is very attractive to customers, allowing businesses to purchase capacity when needed and scale instantly.”

The Cloud Buster Award – ADAPTURE



• The Cloud Buster Award recognizes ADAPTURE as the partner that has helped managed service providers (MSPs) leverage Infinidat platforms in the cloud.

“The relationship with Infinidat is what matters most to us because the Infinidat team on the front lines are responsive and bring strong credibility in the data storage space to support growth,” said Robert Pastor, President, at ADAPTURE. “Winning this partner award from Infinidat is a testament to our ongoing collaboration. It’s gratifying to know how creative we can be to put deals together with Infinidat for cloud service providers in ways they didn’t even know was possible until recently.”

Partners have access to sell Infinidat’s highly competitive storage solutions. The company’s software-focused architecture delivers sub-millisecond latency, 100% availability, and scalability with a significantly lower total cost of ownership than competing storage technologies. Infinidat’s solutions drive customer value, leveraging the uniqueness of the storage architecture, the ability of customers to scale instantly with high capacity at a petabyte level, the elastic pricing and flexible consumption model, as well as the automation, built-in intelligence and easy integration.

Infinidat helps enterprises and service providers empower their data-driven competitive advantage at scale. Infinidat’s software-focused architecture delivers sub-millisecond latency, 100% availability, and scalability with a significantly lower total cost of ownership than competing storage technologies. The company was founded by storage industry pioneer, Moshe Yanai, in 2011 and has shipped over 7.1EB worldwide to date. The corporate headquarters are based in Herzliya, Israel, and U.S. headquarters in Waltham, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.infinidat.com.

