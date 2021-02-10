Command Alkon Offers Engine Data Analysis & Alerts Feature for TrackIt GPS & Telematics Users

/EIN News/ -- Feature Provides Visibility into Outstanding or Hidden Maintenance Issues That Could Threaten the Safety of the Driver and the Health of the Vehicle



BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon, the provider of the leading supplier collaboration platform for construction’s heavy work, is pleased to offer TrackIt’s Engine Data Alerts & Analysis (EDAA) feature. This module delivers real-time insights for fleet asset management that improve the health, safety, and performance status of commercial vehicles.

“The EDAA system capabilities include remote diagnostics, real-time alerts, shop and driver action plans, fleet health and safety scoring, and other actionable vehicle information,” said Larry Curtis, Vice President of Telematics at Command Alkon. “A significant advantage of operating with this module is that it enables operations to proactively maintain their vehicles; mechanics can receive alerts if a truck needs preventative maintenance before it becomes a larger issue.”

TrackIt’s EDAA module enables preventive maintenance schedules, ensuring users can identify issues quickly and stay current on routine service tasks. The system has the ability to create automatic reports notifying the shop of what vehicles need to be worked on that day, what maintenance is coming due, and what is overdue and needs to be attended to immediately.

“Engine Data Analysis & Alerts also provides the fleet management staff with insight into what is going on with the vehicle directly from a mobile device, allowing employees to analyze the issue and determine whether diagnostic testing is required,” said John Boatman, Operations Manager at Command Alkon. “The ability to triage vehicles on the fly saves mechanics time and increases productivity by making sure focus is put on trucks that need servicing.”

“We're working on trucks when they're not generating revenue; we can work on them at the end of the day while they are shut down,” said Paul Hardison, Director of Transportation at 37 Trucking. “Having that visibility creates an enormous ability to maintain our trucks, keep them operational, keep them on the road as much as we possibly can, and plan ahead.”

