Love is in the Air: FloQast Ranks Highest in Overall Satisfaction on Latest G2 Rankings

/EIN News/ -- To Add More Value for Users, the Company Launches New User Group, FloVerse



LOS ANGELES, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Users have spoken, and today, FloQast, a provider of accounting workflow automation software created by accountants for accountants, announced the company had received a record number of new badges based on customer reviews received on G2, the leading global tech marketplace and review platform. With 50+ unique mentions of the word “love” for the software and numerous references to stellar customer service, the company also received the highest scores for customer satisfaction based on the most recent G2 Grid for Financial Close Software products, where FloQast was one of two to appear in the grid's “Leaders” quadrant.

“I’m an accountant at heart, and FloQast is designed to specifically address the real-life pain points that accountants deal with, beginning with the monthly close. Recognition from G2 is special because it reflects the feelings of actual users, meaning we’re hitting the mark in delivering tools that accountants need,” said Mike Whitmire, CPA*, co-founder and CEO of FloQast. “As our users continue to show us love, we plan to continue to innovate and develop new features to automate accounting processes and make their lives easier.”

In total, FloQast earned a total of 24 badges this winter based solely on the 50 unique G2 reviews from users. Badges such as “Winter Leader” for Mid Market and “Users Love Us” illustrate the company’s continued dedication to its users, in addition to an increase in overall G2 reviews from 2020. Highlights from G2 include:

“Best software experience I have ever had.”

“Simply put, FloQast is amazing and gives me confidence in our close process!”

“I love FloQast! I like the organizational structure - it makes my job cleared and due dates defined!”

“I love the easy use of the program and the task lists that are required to be checked off. This helps to not leave anything out.”

“Amazing software for closing the books with confidence!”

“Excellent technology for managing the close process.”

FloQast Adds Access, Support With Launch of FloVerse User Community

To further support finance and accounting professionals, FloQast announced the launch of FloVerse, where users can hear about product releases before anyone else, gain exclusive access to the FloQast executive team, network and grow their personal brand, and, most importantly, have some fun.

“I routinely find myself on Google trying to get answers to all sorts of questions around the profession, but the lack of centralized resources was shocking and honestly infuriating,” said Mike Whitmire, CPA*, co-founder and CEO of FloQast. “We want FloQast users to succeed, and FloVerse is a community where accounting pros can come together to learn about the latest trends while also having fun.”

About FloQast

Recognized as a 2020 Technology Fast 500 by Deloitte, FloQast is the leader in accounting workflow automation created by accountants for accountants to work smarter, not harder. The cloud-based, AI-enhanced software is trusted by more than 1,000 accounting teams, including those at Lyft, Twilio, Instacart, Zoom and The Golden State Warriors—and proud to be rated #1 across all user review sites. By automating common accounting workflows and helping to streamline and make them more efficient, FloQast is the place where accounting teams want to work so they can focus on what matters most, even when that’s just going home on time. Whether automating reconciliations, documentation requests or other workflows such as the month-end close, financial reporting or payroll, FloQast enhances the way accounting teams already work to help them work smarter. Learn more at floqast.com.

About G2

G2, the world’s leading business solution review platform, leverages 1M+ user reviews to drive better purchasing decisions. Business professionals, buyers, investors, and analysts use the site to compare and select the best software and services based on peer reviews and synthesized social data. Every month, more than three million people visit G2’s site to gain unique insights.

*inactive

Contact:

Sammy Totah

BOCA Communications for FloQast

floqast@bocacommunications.com

Last year’s release: https://floqast.com/press/floqast-most-loved-financial-close-software/