ehsAI RECEIVES 2020 EBJ BUSINESS ACHIEVEMENT AWARD FOR COMPLIANCE AUTOMATION SOLUTION

Environmental Business Journal Recognizes ehsAI for 2020 Performance and Innovation

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, CANADA, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ehsAI a next wave compliance automation technology provider, today announced that it has been awarded a 2020 EBJ Business Achievement Award for Information Technology by the Environmental Business Journal® (EBJ) , a business research publication which has provided strategic business intelligence to the environmental industry since 1988.

“2020 was certainly an exceptional year for our society, the economy, and the environmental industry,” said Grant Ferrier, president of Environmental Business International Inc. (EBI, Inc.), and editor of Environmental Business Journal. “Unique enough that we added two major categories to the EBJ Awards: COVID Resilience that recognizes companies that adapted to work-at-home, travel, field services and other restrictions, as well as rapidly changing client needs; and COVID Response that recognizes companies that developed or accelerated new business initiatives, innovations and entire business units to support the environment, health & safety needs of their diverse client sectors.”

The EBJ Business Achievement Awards customarily recognize business performance in conventional metrics like revenue growth, M&A, exceptional projects, technology development and deployment in the field, and advances in information and digital technology, and these categories are well represented in 2020.

ehsAI was recognized for its revolutionary cloud solution that applies artificial intelligence (AI) and machine-learning (ML) algorithms that allow environmental, health, and safety (EHS) professionals to deconstruct any EHS compliance document, no matter how messy and complex into succinct compliance requirements in minutes. For example, a National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) permit can be processed in the cloud in seconds and the compliance requirements, including event dates, can be downloaded into Excel or sent via API's to any EHS software system to be tracked and actioned. ehsAI can save from hours to up to weeks of work for just one permit, with more cost effective, more accurate, and more consistent interpretation of compliance mandates than if deconstructed by humans. The solution applies native language processing (NPL) to automate traditionally manual interpretation and transfer of compliance document requirements. ehsAI frees compliance professionals to spend time on analysis of the data and putting it to work, rather than hand transcribing it. The company is the first of its kind in the EHS compliance industry.

“We are honoured to be recognized for our business achievement in 2020,” said Margery Moore, chief executive officer of ehsAI. “Demand for smart solutions to address complex and rapidly changing compliance regulations continues to grow globally. This award is a testament to our clients and our employees who advance the realm of what’s possible through the practical application of AI and machine learning to EHS compliance challenges to improve worker health and safety outcomes, as well as cleaner, more sustainable operations and communities.”

The 2020 EBJ awards will be presented at a virtual Zoom ceremony on February 11th and 12th, 2021, free to the environmental industry community. EBJ Business Achievement Awards are customarily presented in person at EBI’s annual Environmental Industry Summit. To register for the event, please visit: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_J6j7EB5yQNuIFkcFH48yhA

About ehsAI

ehsAI is a next wave compliance automation technology company that uses artificial intelligence and deep learning to help organizations greatly reduce the costs and risks of permitting and compliance. A woman-led business, ehsAI is committed to integrity, diversity, and innovation in developing disruptive solutions that transform environmental, health and safety, and compliance management for business. ehsAI offers a unique AI and Machine Learning-enabled solution on a multilingual platform to address compliance on a global scale. The technology deconstructs, analyzes, interprets, and converts complex EHS regulations, permits, and legal documents into actionable compliance requirements within minutes, rather than days or weeks as with traditional manual processes. Through API integrations with EHS software solutions that trigger automated workflows, these compliance activities and thresholds can be tracked, monitored, and reported on, delivering completely automated compliance. Notable customers and consulting partners include AECOM, APTIM, Jacobs, and Mosaic, as well as several top-tier Fortune 500 companies. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, ehsAI became an Intelex Technologies, ULC company in 2020 but continues to function as an independent entity. For more information about ehsAI, please visit www.ehsAI.ca .

About Environmental Business Journal

Environmental Business Journal provides strategic information and market forecasts for executives involved in 13 business segments, including environmental testing, water & wastewater, air pollution control, environmental consulting & engineering, hazardous waste, remediation, instrumentation, pollution control equipment, waste management, resource recovery, and solid waste management. EBI’s online and in-person events allow participants to gain and share perspective on issues of mutual business interest with industry experts, analysts, advisors, and fellow environmental industry executives. In 2020, the Environmental Industry Summit XVIII was postponed from its usual mid-March dates and held online September 9-11, 2020. The expectation is for resumption of in-person events in 2021 starting with Environmental Industry Summit XIX on September 22-24, 2021.

