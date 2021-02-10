Conduent Named a Leader in NelsonHall Health & Welfare Administration Report

Global analyst firm places Conduent among top providers of H&W solutions

/EIN News/ -- FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT) today announced that global analyst firm NelsonHall has recognized the company as a market leader in Health & Welfare (H&W) Administration in its Next Generation H&W Administration NEAT vendor evaluation report. The report assesses 10 H&W administration service and technology providers across several categories.



According to the report, NelsonHall cited Conduent as an overall leader in the H&W space, as well as in the cost focus and digital focus categories. In achieving this ranking, NelsonHall points to some key areas of strength for Conduent, including:

Its combination of benefits administration services with health navigation and wellness offerings to help clients take a holistic approach to H&W solutions

Ongoing investments in analytics to uncover health claim insights and support health program decisions

Innovation in its Life@Work ® portal by leveraging smart automation and human-centered design principles to drive employee engagement

Continuing emphasis on driving down health care costs with oversight of cost and financials.

Liz Rennie, Principal Research Analyst with NelsonHall’s HR Technology & Services practice, said, “Conduent is a Leader in the Overall H&W Administration market, being an innovative player and having one of the broadest and most mature service offerings in the market. It is specifically recognized for its strong service culture and its ability to leverage partnerships from across the H&W ecosystems to deliver comprehensive H&W solutions.”

The array of Conduent’s H&W Administration Services and strong suite of wellness partners are designed to help companies and employees navigate the complexities of health care. Conduent H&W services utilize Life@work Portal, a proprietary technology platform that provides a single view of all benefit related information, which includes RightOpt®, a H&W digital marketplace solution, and BenefitWallet®, a consumer-directed health account solution.

“The past year has highlighted the importance of employee health and wellness and underscored the need for best-in-class services and technologies to meet the diverse needs of employees, no matter where they are – while still containing costs or recognizing cost savings,” said Michelle Hernandez, Vice President, General Manager for Conduent’s HR, Payroll, Health & Wellness, and RightOpt businesses. “This recognition affirms our position as a market leader and highlights our commitment to our clients to be a valued partner that delivers innovative solutions and services that also improve the bottom line.”

NelsonHall is the leading global analyst firm dedicated to helping organizations understand the ‘art of the possible’ in digital operations transformation.

To read a custom version of the report, click here.

About Conduent

Conduent delivers mission-critical services and solutions on behalf of businesses and governments – creating exceptional outcomes for its clients and the millions of people who count on them. Through our dedicated people, process and technology, Conduent solutions and services automate workflows, improve efficiencies, reduce costs and enable revenue growth. It’s why most Fortune 100 companies and over 500 government entities depend on Conduent every day to manage their essential interactions and move their operations forward.

Conduent’s differentiated services and solutions improve experiences for millions of people every day, including three-quarters of all insured patients in the U.S., 10 million employees who use its HR Services, and nearly 18 million benefits recipients. Conduent’s solutions deliver exceptional outcomes for its clients including $16 billion in savings from medical bill review of workers compensation claims, up to 40% efficiency increase in HR operations, up to 27% reduction in government benefits costs, up to 40% improvement in finance, accounting and procurement expense, and improved customer service interaction times by up to 20% with higher end-user satisfaction. Learn more at www.conduent.com.

