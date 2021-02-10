ACADIA HEALTHCARE ANNOUNCES DATE FOR FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR-END 2020 EARNINGS RELEASE

/EIN News/ -- Franklin, Tenn., Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC) today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and year-end 2020 results on Thursday, February 25, 2021, after the close of the market. Acadia will conduct a conference call with institutional investors and analysts at 10:00 a.m. ET on Friday, February 26, 2021. A live broadcast of the conference call will be available at www.acadiahealthcare.com in the “Investors” section of the website. The webcast of the conference call will be available through March 12, 2021.

About Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc.

Acadia is a leading provider of behavioral healthcare services across the United States. Acadia operates a network of 227 behavioral healthcare facilities with approximately 9,900 beds in 40 states and Puerto Rico. With more than 20,000 employees serving approximately 70,000 patients daily, Acadia is the largest stand-alone behavioral health company in the U.S. Acadia provides behavioral healthcare services to its patients in a variety of settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers and outpatient clinics.





Contact: Gretchen Hommrich Director, Investor Relations (615) 861-6000