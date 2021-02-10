ReGen Scientific First Health Institute in Canada to Introduce Evry™ into Proactive Brain Health Management and COVID-19 ‘Long-Hauler’ Research and Support

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReGen Scientific , a leader in personalized, preventative, and regenerative health announced today it will become the first comprehensive health clinic in Canada to bring Synaptive Medical’s Evry™, a superconducting 0.5T head magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system intended to provide MRI directly at the point-of-care, to their downtown Toronto location.



“Maintaining a healthy brain during one’s life is the uppermost goal in pursuing health and longevity,” said Dr. Robert Francis, chairman and co-founder of ReGen Scientific. “The information and images provided by Evry will inform and support our team of medical professionals in developing personalized proactive strategies to maintain and or restore brain health and cognitive performance to improve quality of life.”

At the heart of ReGen Scientific’s mission is to change the way health is measured and care is delivered with a hyper-personalized approach to health and wellness. “With ReGen Scientific’s adoption of Evry, for the first time ever, high performance MRI technology will become accessible directly at a patient’s point of care within a health clinic, giving doctors vital – and potentially life-saving – information when and where they need it most,” said Cameron Piron, president and co-founder of Synaptive Medical. “Our team spent years developing Evry and we are excited to partner with an already established Canadian leader in preventative health, ReGen Scientific, to bring this technology to Canadians seeking to understand the health of their brain well before issues arise.”

Evry, which received Health Canada approval in February 2020 and FDA clearance in April of 2020, is currently being used in connection with multiple research studies being done at the QEII Health Sciences Centre in Halifax, Nova Scotia including neuroimaging of stroke and tumor patients, with research funding also having been received to assess and track the impact that COVID-19 may have on the brain.

There are increasing scientific studies revealing that recovery from COVID-19 is a ‘long-haul’, meaning survivors continue to suffer debilitating illness and symptoms months after having it. This has created a COVID-19 ‘long-haulers’ global patient movement seeking help with understanding what has happened within their bodies.

Jean-Marc MacKenzie, CEO and co-founder of ReGen Scientific indicated, “ReGen Scientific is looking forward to supporting critical medical research on COVID-19 ‘long-haulers’, but more importantly, working to identify treatments that will assist individuals overcome with any lingering effects of COVID-19.”

About ReGen Scientific Inc.

ReGen Scientific , is a Toronto based leader in personalized, preventative, and regenerative health. It is accelerating the loop between discovery medical science and evolutions in clinical and functional medicine. ReGen delivers hyper-personalized care based on its Science of You, which enables individuals to take control of their health with an objective of not only extending years lived but the ability to live those years with vitality and health. ReGen Scientific will launch its much-anticipated Toronto based Health Institute, in April 2021. This medical campus will offer the latest in health informatics, genetic testing, predictive screening, regenerative treatments, therapeutics, anti-aging research and functional medicine.

About Synaptive Medical

Synaptive Medical Inc., a Toronto-based, global medical device and technology company solves surgical, imaging, and data challenges to improve the quality of human lives. Synaptive’s integrated suite of products – bridging MRI, surgical planning, navigation, and robotic visualization – delivers novel information with automated efficiency across all stages of clinical intervention.

Media Contact

Rob Francis

Chief Operating Officer

ReGen Scientific

416-704-3064

rob@regen.care

Katrina Ferro

Senior Marketing Associate, Events and Communications

Synaptive Medical

647-243-3355

katrina.ferro@synaptivemedical.com