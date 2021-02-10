Tom Chisholm Accepted into Forbes Business Council

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the second consecutive year, Tom Chisholm, Senior Vice President – Retirement, Fulcrum Partners has been accepted as a member of Forbes Business Council. Tom heads the Chicago office of Fulcrum Partners, a OneDigital Company, and will be involved both nationally and across the Greater Chicago region as part of Forbes Chicago Business Council. Forbes Business Council is an invitation-only, high-visibility community that includes successful business leaders in the U.S. and globally.



Vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience, Tom is highly skilled in a wide range of executive benefits issues. His in-depth knowledge includes employee retention, senior management compensation, nonqualified benefit programs, change in control issues and plan integration during mergers and acquisitions.

Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Business Council, said, “We are honored to again welcome Tom Chisholm of Fulcrum Partners to our community.”

“I am proud to play a continuing role as a member of the Forbes Chicago Business Council,” said Tom. “The opportunity for creative idea exchange and networking with other Chicago-area and nationwide thought leaders is exciting for me and impactful for Fulcrum Partners.”

A frequent public speaker on topics related to executive benefits, Tom is also an active fundraiser and supporter of World Bicycle Relief. As an endurance athlete, Tom was a member of Team USA, Long Course Triathlon Team, 2015 and 2012.

To learn more about Tom Chisholm and other executive benefit advisory professionals at Fulcrum Partners, follow Deferred Compensation News.

About Fulcrum Partners, a OneDigital Company

Fulcrum Partners (fulcrumpartnersllc.com). With a team of experienced industry professionals who serve with diverse skill sets, targeted experience and in-depth expertise in executive compensation and benefits consulting, the financial professionals at Fulcrum Partners, a OneDigital Company, focus on an integrated approach to the design, financing and plan administration of executive benefits programs. Originally founded in 2007, today the company is part of the OneDigital advisory firm and has executive benefits advisory offices in Atlanta, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Charleston, South Carolina; Columbus and Cleveland, Ohio; Delray Beach, Orlando and Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida; Los Angeles and Newport Beach, California; Portland, Oregon; Salt Lake City, Utah and Washington D.C.

About OneDigital

OneDigital is a leading strategic advisory firm in the U.S. and has consistently led from the front as a workplace ally for 20 years. OneDigital’s ability to converge health, wealth and human resources into a hub of services and business guidance has empowered companies to create workplaces that attract and retain talent while fueling innovation and company growth. As employee healthcare, wellness and workplace benefits continue to shift, companies of all sizes have relied on OneDigital’s advisory teams for counsel and its adjacent services, including employee benefits, holistic HR services, retirement and wealth management, employee wellbeing and pharmacy consulting. Headquartered in Atlanta, OneDigital's more than 100 offices and 2,400+ business strategists serve the needs of over 60,000 employers across the nation.

OneDigital has been named to the Inc. 5000 List of America’s fastest-growing companies every year since 2007, one of only 11 companies to do so. Currently listed as 18th on Business Insurance’s list of 100 Largest U.S. Brokers, OneDigital’s deep analytic abilities and experienced advisors deliver insights that reduce business risk and improve plan design and performance. For more information, visit www.onedigital.com. Investment advice offered through OneDigital Investment Advisors, an SEC-registered investment adviser and wholly owned subsidiary of OneDigital. This material has been prepared for informational purposes only, and is not intended to provide, and should not be relied on for, accounting, legal or tax advice. Any tax advice contained herein is of a general nature. You should seek specific advice from your tax professional before pursuing any idea contemplated herein.

About Forbes Councils

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive. To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.

Securities offered through Lion Street Financial, LLC (LSF) and Valmark Securities, Inc. (VSI), each a member of FINRA and SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through CapAcuity, LLC; Lion Street Advisors, LLC (LSF) and Valmark Advisers, Inc. (VAI), each an SEC registered investment advisor. Please refer to your investment advisory agreement and the Form ADV disclosures provided to you for more information. VAI/VSI, LSF and CapAcuity, LLC. are non-affiliated entities and separate entities from OneDigital and Fulcrum Partners.

Unless otherwise noted, VAI/VSI, LSF are not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by, or in any way officially connected with any other company, agency or government agency identified or referenced in this document.

CONTACT:

Steve Broadbent

770.813.0750

press@fulcrumpartnersllc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/39ab4eb0-a9ff-463a-a9a3-3fc8f94d7e17