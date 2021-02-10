Kith Republic Disrupts Human Resources with Direct-to-Consumer Employee Advocacy and Female Empowerment Application

The Black and Woman-Owned HR app modernizes the corporate culture ecosystem by connecting real HR experts to female professionals in real-time to discuss issues at work

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workplaces have been seeing significant shifts in their workforces and cultures, especially in the last year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While employee sentiments demand for more support and care from employers, their HR departments remained preoccupied with managing compliance and risk. At the end of the day, traditional human resources departments tend to have the company's best interests at heart rather than the employee's — especially when it comes to women in the workplace.



Today, Kith Republic , breaks ground in the human resources industry as a mobile app that connects professional women with human resources experts to help them affordably solve their work-related issues with privacy and thoughtful care. The Black woman-owned tech startup focuses on professional women in the United States who face the majority of workplace challenges and microaggressions. Kith Republic empowers women through advice and counsel to successfully navigate their careers and thrive at work.

“After years of being in personal conflict representing the big players, it was important for me to build a platform that finally looks after the little gals,” states Whitney Herrington , founder and CEO of Kith Republic. Whitney Herrington has been practicing and leading human resources for over ten years, representing for-profit and nonprofit employers. Whitney brings her expertise and personal experience of what human resources departments are currently lacking to the employee advocacy startup.

For just $9 a session, Kith Republic offers individuals the HR support they deserve, including real-time and on-demand advice with experienced HR coaches. Their HR coaches can help with a wide range of issues, provide a safe space to chat about sensitive situations, privately and confidentially, and help navigate any challenges individuals may face in their career.

“As a professional woman, having someone in your corner with your best interest at heart can make all of the difference,” says Whitney Herrington. “But having a human resources professional on your team can change your life and entire career trajectory.”

To learn more about Kith Republic, or to download it from Google Play or the App Store

