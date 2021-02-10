InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN) Announces Latest Episode of The Bell2Bell Podcast featuring Amir Adnani, President & CEO of Uranium Energy Corp.

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce the release of the latest episode of The Bell2Bell Podcast as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels.



The Bell2Bell Podcast delivers informative updates and exclusive interviews with executives operating in fast-moving industries. Bell2Bell’s latest podcast features Amir Adnani, president and CEO of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE American: UEC), a U.S.-based uranium mining and exploration company. Under his guidance, Uranium Energy advanced from concept to U.S. production in its first five years of operation. The company has since developed an extensive pipeline of low-cost, near-term production projects.

During the interview, Adnani delivered an overview of Uranium Energy’s business model before providing an in-depth examination of some recent company news that is expected to play a key role in its operations throughout the coming year.

“Uranium Energy Corp. is a U.S.-focused developer of uranium projects using the low-cost and environmentally friendly in-situ recovery method,” he said. “In South Texas, we have our hub & spoke strategy. This is anchored by our fully licensed Hobson Processing Facility – one of only a few uranium processing plants in the country. We have a number of projects … which will be a source of U.S.-mined uranium.”

Adnani next detailed the importance of domestic uranium production, particularly as the U.S. looks to decrease its reliance on carbon-based fuels.

“Uranium is used for generating electricity in nuclear power plants, and 55% of U.S. carbon-free energy comes from nuclear power,” he continued. “100% of the uranium needed right now to fuel these reactors is coming from foreign sources. We have completely lost the ability to mine uranium in the U.S. from domestic sources. … What we’re trying to do is to really rebuild and restart the domestic foundation to mine uranium – the fuel that is needed to run our 94 reactors in this country.”

This strategy could prove particularly timely in the wake of announcements that, in support of the Biden administration’s climate objectives to further reduce carbon emissions, the U.S. Department of Energy is launching a program called the U.S. Uranium Reserve through which the federal government will look to purchase $1.5 billion of newly mined U.S.-origin uranium over the next 10 years.

“This is exciting,” Adnani noted. “In the 15 years that I’ve been the CEO of Uranium Energy Corp., we’ve never seen a program like this where the U.S. government looks to purchase uranium. With our fully permitted projects in South Texas and Wyoming, we are the leader in our space for having the largest resource base of fully permitted low-cost in-situ recovery projects.”

With this opportunity in mind, Adnani then turned his attention to Uranium Energy’s recent announcement of plans to restart wellfield development and resource delineation drilling at its Burke Hollow in-situ recovery uranium project in South Texas.

“At our Burke Hollow project in South Texas, we’ve commenced a very aggressive and large-scale development program to get ready to supply uranium to this newly instituted U.S. reserve and, of course, to the global market and U.S. utilities,” he continued. “We are experiencing an historic moment for nuclear power in the United States from the standpoint of bipartisan support for nuclear energy. … We’re rising to that occasion as a company. At our Burke Hollow project, we are currently building one of the largest production areas currently in the United States and in the 45-year history of uranium mining in South Texas. … We’re going to have more news built around the ongoing drilling activity at the project for weeks and months to come.”

Join InvestorBrandNetwork’s Stuart Smith and Amir Adnani, president and CEO of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE American: UEC), to hear more about Uranium Energy’s ongoing efforts to rebuild the domestic uranium production sector by leveraging an extensive portfolio of low-cost, near-term production projects.

