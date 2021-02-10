Three New Vice Presidents Join Yes& as Demand Grows

Agency demonstrates commitment to expanding capabilities; elevating expertise; improving processes through senior level additions

/EIN News/ -- Alexandria, VA, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yes&, a full service integrated marketing agency, announced today that it was augmenting its ranks of senior level communications and marketing experts with the addition of three new Vice Presidents: Blanche Mitchell, Vice President of Compliance; Seth Levin, Vice President of Account Services; and Stacey DeOrzio, Vice President of Account Services. The new executives, all industry veterans with deep experience gained from stints at leading marketing agencies and consultancies, will help Yes& deliver on major contract awards in the government space along with rebounding commercial and association accounts.

“I am really excited that our growth is allowing us to bring our clients even greater access to this level of talent," said Robert W. Sprague, President & CEO. "Stacey, Blanche, and Seth have amazing experience in their respective disciplines, and I am very glad they have chosen to continue their careers with us here at Yes&."

As Vice President of Compliance, Mitchell will help to make sure that the agency fulfills all of the legal and contractual requirements of government and government contracts, ensuring that the interests of clients are rigorously upheld and protected. Mitchell has more than 30 years of experience managing large and complex programs in the federal space. Her first role will be to serve as the Chief Financial Officer for the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) contract that was awarded to Yes& in 2020.

“Part of an agency’s success is measured by its ability to hold itself to the highest standards and continue to elevate its processes,” said Mitchell. “I am eagerly anticipating the opportunity to bring my extensive program management and process improvement experience to Yes&.”

Levin will serve as Vice President of Account Services, overseeing the development and execution of the FEMA NFIP account. Levin joins Yes& after 15 years at Weber Shandwick, where he played a key role in expanding the firm's work with federal agencies, including the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

"I am excited to join the team of forward-thinking, creative communicators who are already doing inspiring work at Yes&,” said Levin. “I’m also looking forward to using my expertise in the federal market to strengthen our partnerships with existing and potential clients.”

DeOrzio will be taking on the role of Vice President of Account Services, overseeing a team of account managers in the commercial and association sectors. She will ensure that clients receive the full benefit of “Let’s-Try-It-ism,” “I’ve-Got-This-ness,” and “Yes-ence,” which are among the core values Yes& brings to its client work. She has worked directly with clients across many industries, spanning automotive (Volkswagen) to hospitality (Hilton) to sports franchises (Washington Capitals and the Washington Football Team).

“I’m thrilled to bring my 30 years of experience in account management, working with clients to help them realize their marketing goals, working alongside them as partners, and nurturing relationships,” said DeOrzio. “The team at Yes& is seriously impressive, and the work is top-notch, so I’m looking forward to contributing and helping the agency’s continued growth.”

About Yes&

Yes& is the Washington, DC-based marketing agency that brings commercial, association, and government clients the unlimited power of “&” – using a full suite of branding, digital, event, marketing, public relations, and creative capabilities to deliver meaningful and measurable results. Learn more at www.yesandagency.com.

