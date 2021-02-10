II-VI Incorporated Introduces Diffraction-Limited Apochromatic Objective Lenses for Fluorescence Imaging in Life Sciences

/EIN News/ -- PITTSBURGH, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- II‐VI Incorporated (Nasdaq: IIVI), a leading provider of imaging optics, today announced the introduction of its diffraction-limited apochromatic objective lenses for fluorescence imaging.



The rapidly growing number of life sciences instruments, including fluorescence-based imaging systems, flow cytometers, and DNA sequencers, is driving the demand for precision optics that enable greater imaging resolution across the full visible spectrum. II-VI’s new apochromatic objective lenses achieve subwavelength surface regularity and exceptionally high optical transmission to enable diffraction-limited performance, making them well-suited for a broad range of life sciences instrumentation platforms.

“We pushed the limits of precision manufacturing and metrology to achieve diffraction-limited optics that are highly desirable for apochromatic imaging in next-generation fluorescence-based instrumentation platforms,” said Dr. Guanglong Yu, Vice President, Advanced Optics Business Unit. “Now, customers can leverage these leading capabilities, together with our broad portfolio of related components, our rapid turnaround time on custom designs, and our global footprint of ISO-certified life sciences assembly facilities, to realize their next-generation instrumentation platforms, followed by a seamless transfer to high-quality manufacturing at scale.”

II-VI’s broad portfolio of products for instrumentation in life sciences includes visible-wavelength lasers and laser systems, precision optics, filters, and assemblies, as well as thermoelectric modules. System providers can expand assembly manufacturing at II-VI’s facilities in Dallas, Texas; Fuzhou, China; and Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, which are certified to ISO 13485 for biomedical assemblies.

II-VI will showcase its broad product line of optics and lasers for life sciences at the 2021 SPIE BiOS Digital Marketplace, March 6-11, 2021.

