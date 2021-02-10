LogMeIn Furthers Commitment to Data Privacy with TRUSTe Enterprise Privacy Certification

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LogMeIn, Inc., a leader in empowering the work-from-anywhere era with solutions such as GoTo, LastPass and Rescue, has attained the TRUSTe Enterprise Privacy & Data Governance Practices Certification from TrustArc, a leader in data privacy management and automation. This certification demonstrates LogMeIn’s ongoing commitment to data privacy and places the company among a select group of leading and world-class organizations who have demonstrated that their privacy policies and data processing practices are consistent with current regulatory expectations and external standards for privacy accountability.

The TRUSTe “Certified Privacy” certification and seal are secured through a set of privacy assurance programs that enable companies that collect and/or process personal information to demonstrate responsible, ethical, and legally-compliant data collection and processing practices. Attaining the TRUSTe Certified Privacy seal – now displayed in LogMeIn’s Privacy Policy – builds upon the company’s existing privacy, security and data protection programs which take into account applicable laws including the E.U. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) and third-party privacy frameworks including the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Cross Border Privacy Rules (CBPR) and Privacy Recognition for Processors (PRP).

“As LogMeIn continues to enable and support our worldwide customers through the work-from-anywhere revolution, we firmly believe privacy and security must remain a priority.” said Val Ilchenko, LogMeIn’s Senior Counsel, Data Privacy Officer. “We are very excited to have our privacy program and practices across the LogMeIn product portfolio recognized with the TRUSTe Enterprise Privacy Certification seal as it further demonstrates our commitment to handle our customers’ data responsibly and ethically.”

LogMeIn’s TRUSTe Enterprise Privacy & Data Governance Practices Certification seal can be found on our TRUSTe profile page. For an overview of LogMeIn’s data protection program, please visit the LogMeIn Trust & Privacy Center.

About LogMeIn, Inc.

LogMeIn, Inc.’s category-defining products, such as GoTo, LastPass, Rescue, LogMeIn Central and more, unlock the potential of the modern workforce by making it possible for millions of people and businesses around the globe to do their best work simply and securely—on any device, from any location and at any time. A pioneer in remote work technology and a driving force behind today’s work-from-anywhere movement, LogMeIn has become one of the world’s largest SaaS companies with tens of millions of active users, more than 3,500 global employees, over $1.3 billion in annual revenue and approximately 2 million customers worldwide who use its software as an essential part of their daily lives. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with additional locations in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Australia and thousands of home offices around the globe.

Media Contact:

Lauren Christopherson

press@logmein.com

617-279-2443