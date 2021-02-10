WSO2 Announces Top Performing Partners for 2020

The virtual awards night honored the partners who most successfully delivered solutions based on WSO2’s open-source, API-first integration and identity management technologies

/EIN News/ -- Mountain View, CA, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSO2, the leader in digital transformation technology, announced the company’s top-performing partners of 2020. The awards were presented at a virtual event that celebrated the WSO2 Partner Program’s best year to date. In 2020, partners contributed 40% more to WSO2’s annual recurring revenue (ARR) than the previous year; contributed to more than 60% of new logos won; and added 437 new WSO2 certifications globally, an increase of more than 200% over the previous year.

This year, the awards were aligned to reflect the WSO2 partners’ significant accomplishments across the globe with Partner of the Year and Emerging Partner of the Year awards for each of four geographic regions. WSO2 also introduced three new awards: WSO2 Identity & Access Management Partner of the Year, WSO2 Integration Partner of the Year, and WSO2 Executive’s Choice.

The 2020 award winners are:

Partner of the Year 2020 (Americas) – Tecnisys

Partner of the Year 2020 (Europe) – Yenlo

Partner of the Year 2020 (Middle East & Africa) – DeArx Services.

Partner of the Year 2020 (Asia Pacific & ANZ) – Larsen & Toubro Infotech

Emerging Partner of the Year 2020 (Americas) – 3Insys

Emerging Partner of the Year 2020 (Europe) – Trencadis Corp SRL

Emerging Partner of the Year 2020 (Middle East & Africa) – RealiTech

Emerging Partner of the Year 2020 (Asia Pacific & ANZ ) – PharosInfo

Partner deal of the Year 2020 – Inetum (formerly GFI/RealDolmen) for Madrid Digital

WSO2 Executive’s Choice 2020 – Chakray

WSO2 Identity & Access Management Partner of the Year 2020 – Profesia

WSO2 Integration Partner of the Year 2020 – Yenlo

When evaluating the accomplishments of the winners for 2020, the criteria included new ARR, renewals, churn, new logos, new case studies, expansions into new countries or territories, and certifications and co-marketing activities.

“Our partners have been instrumental in bringing both vision and skills to customers around the world, solving their most challenging problems in adapting to digital business,” said WSO2 Chief Revenue Officer Devaka Randeniya. “In the end, the partner awards are a direct reflection of customers succeeding in achieving their business objectives using our WSO2 technology platform, and we're excited to celebrate these successes with our partners.”

“In 2020, we saw our network of partners nearly double, expanding the delivery of tailored, high-performance solutions based on WSO2 technology to customers across more than 70 countries worldwide,” said WSO2 Vice President of Strategy Jonathan Marsh. “With so many successes, it was a challenge to choose which partners to recognize. However in 2020, the winners of our twelve awards stood out in delivering exceptional performance, innovation and expertise across a diverse set of regions, technologies and situations. Congratulations to these award winners!”

The WSO2 Partner Program is an extensive partner network that delivers integration solutions to customers around the world and consists of Value-Added Resellers, Integration Partners, and Technology Partners. Learn more about this program here: https://wso2.com/partners/.

