Archer and rpmAUM Announce Strategic Partnership

Provide Comprehensive Services to Investment Managers to Drive Growth

/EIN News/ -- BERWYN, Pa., Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Archer®, a technology and services innovator for the investment management industry, and rpmAUM™, a provider of custom product, brand, and distribution solutions for investment managers, today announced a strategic partnership. The partnership will provide investment managers with a complete set of services, including consultative review on product, operating model, and distribution capabilities, to ensure best in class strategy and tactics for product launches and throughout the business lifecycle.



Archer, named 2020 Best Outsourcing Provider to the Buy Side by WatersTechnology, provides technology-enabled services and robust industry connections for asset managers seeking efficient product launches and scalability. The rpmAUM team includes notable industry veterans with significant practitioner experience and business intelligence designed to support critical decisions, address challenges, and seize opportunities.

Both Archer and rpmAUM have deep experience working with a variety of organizations, from boutique firms to large global asset managers. The partnership unites their expertise to help investment managers increase operational speed and efficiency, build market presence, grow distribution, and drive profitable results.

“As Archer has helped managers increase revenues through product and channel growth over the years, we have identified the best practices that can have an outsized impact on their success,” said Bryan J. Dori, President and CEO of Archer. “Managers can harness this knowledge by working with Archer and rpmAUM to quickly launch products and expand into new markets with scalable operations and a customized go-to-market strategy.”

“In a hypercompetitive market, asset managers are increasingly focused on better ways to promote investment capabilities and benefit from proven approaches to plan and execute for greater success,” said Russell Parker, CIMA®, Founder and CEO of rpmAUM. “The pairing of Archer and rpmAUM provides an expanded set of outsourced solutions that ultimately delivers clients a competitive advantage.”

ABOUT ARCHER

Archer provides a complete middle-to-back office solution that allows investment managers to focus on growth. With technology-enabled operations and integrated managed data services, Archer helps managers broaden their product offerings and scale new business effortlessly. Archer connects with trade counterparties, custodians, administrators, and authorized participants to provide exacting reconciliation, smooth client onboarding, and effective trading and trade settlement. The investment management team is provided with fully integrated performance measurement, billing and reporting with single-system access across the firm’s entire range of investments and investors, allowing complete transparency to the business, anywhere in the world.

For more information, visit www.archerims.com.

ABOUT rpmAUM

rpmAUM is committed to working with asset managers seeking a contemporized, integrated strategy and best-in-class tactics with informed recommendations to accelerate AUM growth. Using a comprehensive approach starting with a complete assessment of business lifecycle strategy, product strategy, brand, strategic affiliations, target operating model, and distribution capabilities, rpmAUM ensures organizational alignment and preparedness across critical dimensions. The proven process results in an effective strategy, optimized operating model, and go-to-market prowess. All rpmAUM services are designed to support critical decisions, address challenges, and seize opportunities to strengthen clients’ ability to grow and retain assets under management.

For more information, visit www.rpmAUM.com